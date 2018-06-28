MERIT TABLE: Two ton-up boys at Whittlesey

Have your say

There were two century-makers in the Rutland Leagye match at Whittlesey.

Graham Hudson hit 134 not out in Huntingdon’s 260-3 and then Clive Evans made 111 for Whittlesey out of their 228-7.

Liam Dave hit 131.

This week’s top performances with bat and ball

BATTING

J. Towerton (Ramsey) *218

G. Cunningham (Uffington) 136

G. Hudson (Huntingdon) *134

L. Dave (Stamford) 131

J. Smith (Mkt Deeping) 129

C. Evans (Whittlesey) 110

A. Wright (Long Sutton 2nds) 101

C. Craig (Oundle) 98

R. Hewitt (Bourne 2nds) 95

G. Ali (Falcon) 92

E. Alexander (Pboro Town 2nds) 88

M. Pandya (Huntingdon 2nds) *87

R. Suryanarayanan (Adidda) 85

P. Rowe (Ketton Sports) 84

M. Rose (Mkt Deeping 2nds) 83

J. Barnett (Moulton Harrox) 82

J. Wright (Long Sutton 2nds) 80

C. Harris (Orton Park 2nds) *79

P. Wright (Huntingdon 2nds) 79

G. Holmes (Burghley Park 2nds) *77

D. George (Mkt Deeping) 75

S. Hussain (Bretton) 72

C. Morrison (Ramsey) 71

S. Rajaguru (March) 70

C. Evans (Orton Park) *68

G. Meichan (Orton Park) *68

J. Temple (Bourne) *66

J. Lawrence (Spalding) 65

A. Riley (Pinchbeck) *64

A. Craig (Hampton) *64

D. Herrick (Uffington) 61

D. Platt (Burghley Park 2nds) *58

B. Andrews (Spalding) 57

J. Berry (Bourne) *56

L. Bruce (Pboro Town) 56

J. Castle (Ramsey 2nds) *55

S. Jarvis (Orton Park 2nds) 54

J. Temple (Bourne) 54

Waqas Mahmud (Huntingdon) *53

D. Malik (Pboro Town) 53

J. Parrish (Newborough 2nds) 52

S. Perera (Mkt Deeping) 52

A. Steels (Castor) 52

D. Gillett (Mkt Deeping) 51

C. Gillett (Mkt Deeping 2nds) 51

M. Jahangir (Werrington) 51

J. Jeffrey (Oundle 3rds) *50

* Denotes not out

BOWLING

F. Khan (Huntingdon 2nds) 6-25

K. Singh (Pboro Town) 6-67

C. Cheer (Bourne) 5-47

Brett Bennett (Stamford) 5-11

W. Naylor (Long Sutton) 5-18

S. Rajaguru (March) 5-21

N. Jarrall (Moulton Harrox) 5-23

N. Gray (Castor 2nds) 5-23

T. Ali (Barnack) 5-33

I. Saxena (Ketton Sports) 5-39

N. Haider (Pboro Town 2nds) 5-80