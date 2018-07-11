MERIT TABLE: Three tons in four matches for Oundle Town opener

Matthew Ingram made it three tons in four innings for Oundle Town seconds in Northants Division Two by blasting 142 in defeat at Geddington.

Alistair Pike couldn’t be blamed for Uffington’s six-wicket defeat at the hands of Billingborough seconds in South Lincs Division Two. The opener cracked 120 of his side’s 180 and took two wickets in Billingborough’s reply.

Peter Rowe during his innings of 91 for Ketton Sports against Barnack.

Market Deeping were easy winners in a battle of two unbeaten teams in Division Two. Deeping skittled March for just 137 before scooting home by six wickets. Meli Adatia and Danny Holden both took five wickets for the winners. Deeping are now 48 points clear of second-placed Castor who beat Uffington by three wickets thanks mainly to a terrific 6-35 spell from seamer Stuart Dockerill. Dockerill also finished on 27 not out.

BATTING

M. Ingram (Oundle 2nds) 142

J. Kendall (Lincs) 142

A. Pike (Uffington) 120

D. Clarke (Peterborough Town) 117

G. Hudson (Huntingdon) 116

A. Woolliscroft (Cambs) 104

M. Burgess (Sawtry) *102

B. Shafayat (Lincs) 101

U. Sadiq (King’s Keys) 101

D. Pathmanathan (Hampton) 92

P. Rowe (Ketton Sports) 91

S. Howard (Peterborough Town 2nds) 89

D. Freeman (Lincs) *85

J. Berry (Bourne) 82

W. Bird (Ketton Sports 2nds) 82

L. Kimber (Lincs) 82

P. Slinn (Nassington) 79

J. Seabrook (Cambs) 78

J. Vandepeer (Cambs) 76

C. Nelson (Alconbury) *73

B. Milne (Peterborough Town 2nds) *70

A. Birch (Stamford Town) 70

J. Clifton (Newborough 2nds) *67

A. Keen (Baston) 67

D. Stratton (Newborough) 67

O. Thain (Burghley Park) 67

M. Gill (Spalding 2nds) *66

D. Cooper (Newborough) 66

R. Harris (Newborough 2nds) 66

J. Mathys (Easton-the-Hill) 63

B. Stanway (Long Sutton) *62

D. Robinson (Oundle) 62

S. Hayat (Peterborough Town 2nds) 61

J. England (Warboys) *60

S. Rajaguru (March Town) 60

A. Butt (Peterborough Town) 59

D. Haynes (Wisbech Town) 59

S. Khan (Ufford Park 2nds) 59

W. Nel (Spalding) 58

I. Jones (Whittlesey) *57

S. Ali (Huntingdon) 57

M. Anjum (King’s Keys) 57

S. Buddle (Ramsey 3rds) 55

G. Ali (Falcon) 55

A. Mitchell (Peterborough Town) *54

L. Davis (Ketton Sports 2nds) 53

R. Hyman (Bretton) 53

K. Lutton (Market Deeping 2nds) 53

T. Wilkin (Orton Park) 53

A. Akhtar (Barnack) 52

F. Bhatti (Falcon) 52

M. Kearns (Moulton Harrox) 52

J. Pipe (Orton Park 2nds) 52

R. Suryanaranan (Adidda) 52

N. Kuchadia (Bharat Sports) 51

J. Hussain (Werrington) *50

C. Jones (Lincs) 50

* Denotes not out

BOWLING

A. Munir (Barnack) 6-16

S. Dockerill (Castor) 6-35

N. Keast (Lincs) 6-137

K. Hallett (Wisbech 2nds) 5-8

J. Barnett (Moulton Harrox) 5-19

J. Juckes (Spalding 2nds) 5-21

A. Sundararajan (Adidda) 5-26

M. Adatia (Market Deeping) 5-29

M. Azhar (Werrington) 6-34

D. Robertson (Stamford Town) 5-36

M. Saif (Peterborough Town) 5-37

D. Saberton (Whittlesey) 5-41

D. Holden (Market Deeping) 5-60