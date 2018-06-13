MERIT TABLE: Raheel in the runs, brilliant Bream is still a loser, Shak attack, Cameron’s classy knock for Castor, but Hudson and Oldfield are the top men

Muhammed Raheel smacked 100 as AK 11 moved into third place in Hunts Division One with a 141 run win over bottom club Houghton & Wyton.

Newborough seconds picked up their first Division Three win of the season. Nigel Griffin’s 5-11 helped skittle Orton Park seconds for 61 to set up a seven-wicket win. Bretton are perfect at the top of the Division Three table after beating King’s Keys by 31 runs. Shakil Hussain struck 115 of Bretton’s 224-4. Peterborough Town thirds also boast a 100% record as Bob Milne, Sean McMullan and Ashan Azhar all bagged 50s in a win over Huntingdon seconds.

Cameron Dockerill struck a classy century for Castor.

Opener Hayden Bream cracked a brilliant 123 for Sawtry in Division Two and still finished on the losing side. Biggleswade passed Sawtry’s imposing 233-4 for the loss of just three wickets.

Classy youngster Cameron Dockerill made a cracking 116 as Castor beat Uppingham by a huge 181-runs in Rutland Division Two. Uppingham were rushed out for just 80 in reply to Castor’s 270-7. March have won all five of their completed matches at this level, the latest by eight wickets over Ramsey who had beaten them 24 hours earlier in a Cambs League match. Andrew George was 114 not out when March sealed an eight-wicket win.

Werrington moved top of Division Three East with a whopping 210-run hammering of Hampton. Shazad Zafar (80), Ahmed Kamboh (72no) and Mohammed Azhar (5-13) were Werrington’s star men.

Top of the charts this week were George Hudson of Huntingdon and Long Sutton’s Dan Oldfield.

Mohammed Raheel made exactly 100 for AK 11.

Hudson struck 138 in Huntingdon’s Rutland League Division Three win over Long Sutton, while Oldfield bagged 7-12 as Sutton beat Bourne seconds in the South Lincs Premier Division.

Josh Baker (15) scored 98 for Sutton against Huntingdon.

BATTING

G. Hudson (Huntingdon) 138

H. Bream (Sawtry) 123

R. Keymer (Ufford Park) 123

C. Dockerill (Castor) 116

S. Hussain (Bretton) 115

A. George (March Town) *114

M. Raheel (AK 11) 100

J. Baker (Long Sutton) 98

L. Dave (Stamford Town) 93

S. Evison (Bourne) 93

N. Snart (Castor 2nds) 91

P. Foster (Oundle) *88

M. Cafferkey (Ramsey) 88

R. Bainborough (Market Deeping 2nds) *85

C. Craig (Oundle) *84

A. Mitchell (Peterborough Town) 81

P. Morgan (Bourne) 81

M. Hammad (Barnack) *80

R. Suryanarayanan (Addida) 80

S. Zafar (Werrington) 80

H. Green (Easton-on-the-Hill) 75

S. Jarvis (Hunts U13s) *74

N. Walker (Nassington) *74

M. Anjum (AK 11) 74

F. Javed (King’s Keys) 74

J. Howard (Bourne 2nds) 74

B. Peck (Stamford Town) *73

J. Cafferkey (Ramsey) 73

A. Kamboh (Werrington) *72

Q. O’Connor (Barnack) *71

A. Butt (Peterborough Town) *69

D. Malik (Peterborough Town) 69

S. Rasab (AK 11) *68

B. Graves (Oundle) 68

S. Alam (Burghley Park) 67

J. James (Orton Park 2nds) 65

A. Azhar (Peterborough Town 3rds) *64

B. Stanway (Long Sutton) *64

A. Hussain (King’s Keys) 62

M. Smith (Ufford Park) *61

H. Charlton (Burghley Park) *59

J. Jeffrey (Oundle 3rds) *58

D. Kennedy (Welby Cavaliers) 58

S. Amir (King’s Keys) 57

B. Milne (Peterborough Town 3rds) 56

Shokat Ali (King’s Keys) 55

S. McMullan (Peterborough Town 3rds) 54

D. Oldham (Peterborough Town 2nds) 54

D. Clarke (Peterborough Town) 53

A. Munir (Ufford Park) 53

D. Stratton (Newborough) *52

A. Beech (Hampton) 52

T. Fairclough (Bharat Sports) 52

J. Castle (Ramsey 2nds) 51

J. Mathys (Easton-on-the-Hill) 51

F. Cunningham (Uffington) 50

T. Dixon (Bourne) 50

M. Saunders (Ramsey) 50

*denotes not out

Bowling

D. Oldfield (Long Sutton) 7-12

Z. Manzoor (Ketton Sports) 7-14

N. Mainstone (Easton-on-the-Hill) 6-10

N. Griffin (Newborough 2nds) 5-11

C. Newton (Warboys) 5-11

M. Azhar (Werrington) 5-13

M. Nadeem (Ufford Park) 5-16

C. Cheer (Bourne) 5-18

A. Barringer (Ketton Sports 2nds) 5-19

H. Buddle (Ramsey 2nds) 5-24

D. George (Market Deeping) 5-28

T. Buckingham (Bretton) 5-30

J. Boyle (Laxton) 5-33