MERIT TABLE: Market Deeping’s England star takes career best haul, milestones for Bretton boys

Market Deeping’s England veterans international Nick Andrews recorded career best figures of 12-1-46-8 for the club second team in an abandoned South Lincs Division One match at Claypole.

Claypole still piled up 245-9, but Andrews topped the PT bowling merit table for the past week.

Omar Ali Khan is the record all-time Bretton wicket-taker.

There were a couple of club milestones as Bretton beat Ramsey thirds in a rain affected Hunts Division Three match. Neil Buckingham bagged his 50th Bretton half century, making 77 of his side’s 272-4 before Omar Ali Khan picked up his 442nd wicket for the club, breaking a long-standing Bretton record. Ali Khan finished with figures of 2-38 as Ramsey finished well short of their revised victory target on 97-4.

James Wright of Long Sutton seconds topped the PT merit table batting charts after cracking 17 fours and four sixes in an innings of 126 against Billingborough seconds in South Lincs Division Two.

Sutton won by 141 runs with Ed Munson taking 6-46.

BATTING

James Kattleborough struck 112 not out for Oundle against Northampton Saints.

J. Wright (Long Sutton 2nds) 126

J. Kettleborough (Oundle) *112

C. Andrews (Spalding 2nds) 103

J. Smith (Market Deeping) 88

J. Temple (Bourne) 79

Z. Maqsood (Huntingdon) 78

N. Buckingham (Ufford Park) 77

A. Dykes (Laxton) 76

T. Cooper (Ufford Park) 75

J. Dee (Hampton) 72

T. Bentley (Bourne 2nds) 71

R. Suryanarayanan (Adidda) *70

D. Whadcock (Bourne) 70

H. Cotton (Alconbury) *69

N. Gardner (Spalding 2nds) *69

J. Berry (Bourne) 69

L. Jackson (Wisbech 2nds) *68

S. Hussain (Bretton) 65

J. Towerton (Ramsey) 64

M. Arshad (King’s Keys) 62

L. Bruce (Peterborough Town) 61

J. Manton (Spalding) 60

D. Oldham (P’boro Town 2nds) *59

C. Craig (Oundle) 59

P. Wright (Huntingdon) *58

Z. Abbas (King’s Keys) 58

S. Evison (Bourne) 58

R. Smith (Castor) *55

C. Wilson (Bourne) *54

T. Mahmood (Werrington) 53

L. Greetham (Moulton Harrox) 50

N. Odedra (Bharat Sports) 50

*denotes not out

Bowling

N. Andrews (Market Deeping) 8-46

S. Amir (King’s Keys) 7-14

R. Evans (Castor) 6-17

E. Munson (Long Sutton 2nds) 6-49

H. Sibghatullah (Falcon) 5-7

V. Woodward (Ramsey 2nds) 5-14

S. Barrett (Stamford) 5-16

K. Khaliq (Barnack) 5-16

S. Dahiya (Ufford Park) 5-21

N. Lawton (Newborough 2nds) 5-23

G. Packer (Laxton) 5-27

T. Mahmood (Werrington) 5-30

J. Roffe (Baston) 5-35

T. Bentley (Uffington) 5-36

A. Wright (Long Sutton) 5-45

Merit table entries are gained by batsmen scoring 50 or more runs in a single innings or by a bowler taking five wickets or more in a single innings. Only one entry per week is permitted. Results must be published in the Peterborough Telegraph.