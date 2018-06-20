MERIT TABLE: Hot Hobbiss, Cheer celebrates, Rowe in the runs again

Have your say

Mike Hobbiss cracked a brilliant 166 for Burghley Park in a massive 292-run win over Houghton & Wyton in Hunts Division One.

Burghley scored 319-5 in 45 overs before skittling their visitors for 27 with Michael Jones taking 6-8.

An eight wicket haul for Colin Cheer of Bourne (right).

Hobbiss’ knock was enough to top the Peterborough Telegraph merit table batting charts. Colin Cheer’s 8-43 for Bourne at Boston was the best bowling performance of the week.

Pete Rowe’s 124 not out for Ketton Sports against Great Glen was a second successive Leicestershire League ton.

Hayden Bream’s 7-21 helped Sawtry skittle Alconbury for 78 in a Rutland Division Two match.

Middle order man Marcus Papworth smacked a 90-ball 102 as Orton Park inflicted a first Hunts Division One defeat of the season on Eaton Socon seconds. The city side won by 126 runs after scoring 231-6.

BATTING

M. Hobbiss (Burghley Park) 166

P. Rowe (Ketton Sports) *124

A. Crawford (Market Deeping 2nds) *111

M. Ingram (Oundle 2nds) 107

J. Mathys (Easton-the-Hill) 104

M. Papworth (Orton Park) 102

R. Drage (Upwood) *98

C. Craig (Oundle) 91

L. Fresen (Oundle) 91

J. Newton (Spalding) 91

P. Foster (Oundle) 90

R. Bentley (Bourne 2nds) 89

R. Hewitt (Bourne 2nds) *82

J. Miles (Spalding) 82

C. Armstrong (Burghley Park) *79

J. James (Orton Park) 77

B. Ganesan (Peterborough Town 2nds) 74

M. Cafferkey (Ramsey) 74

J. Dalley (Oundle) 73

C. Davison (Oundle 3rds) 71

H. Craig (Oundle) 70

G. Scotcher (Barnack) 68

Z. Ahmed (AK 11) *65

U. Mirza (Oundle) 65

D. Goodson (Orton Park 2nds) 64

W. Dyer (Stamford Town) 63

P. Slinn (Nassington) 61

R. Keymer (Ufford Park) 60

S. Jarvis (Orton Park) 59

J. Morton (Moulton Harrox) 59

D. Atkinson (Sawtry) *58

J. Dunn (Castor 2nds) *57

S. Tyler (Castor) *55

C. Dockerill (Castor) 55

R. Wilkinson (Benefield) 55

J. Evison (Bourne) *54

D. Malik (Peterborough Town) *54

M. Rose (Market Deeping 2nds) *54

D. Cooper (Newborough) 54

J. Wiltshire (Sawtry) 54

A. Munir (Barnack) *53

C. Bayston (Moulton Harrox) 53

D. Robinson (Oundle) 53

J. Porter (Wisbech 2nds) *52

J. Cade (Ramsey) 52

M. Drake (Bretton) 52

C. Evans (Whittlesey) 52

J. Garner (Uffington) 52

S. Rajaguru (March) 51

B. Howgego (Cambs) *50

G. Bolsover (Oundle 2nds) 50

S. Evison (Bourne) 50

B. Peck (Stamford Town) 50

*denotes not out

Bowling

C. Cheer (Bourne) 8-43

H. Bream (Sawtry) 7-21

M. Jones (Burghley Park) 6-8

S. Brown (Sawtry) 6-18

S. Dunn (Castor) 6-21

D. Lovelock (CAMRA) 6-30

A. Ali (Easton-on-the-Hill) 6-51

J. Mathys (Ketton Sports) 5-24

C. Clark (Wisbech) 5-25

M. Jones (Whittlesey) 5-27

Brett Bennett (Stamford Town) 5-32

T. Bentley (Uffington) 5-44

M. Durham (Orton Park 2nds) 5-54