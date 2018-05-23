MERIT TABLE: Golden display by Ironmonger, Taylor makes hay, first ton in three years for Ketton Sports skipper

Two memorable individual performances dominated the Peterborough Telegraph merit table this week.

Jamie Taylor hammered 185 out of a team score of 370-4 as Long Sutton seconds thrashed Sleaford thirds by 229 runs in South Lincs Division Two.

Damien Herrick struck a ton his Baston debut

Taylor also cracked 68 the following day as Long Sutton beat Werrington, but only one entry per week is permitted in the Peterborough Telegraph merit table!

And seamer John Ironmonger delivered beautifully palindromic figures 9.3-3-33-9 as Benefield beat Ketton Sports seconds by 76 runs in Rutland Division Four West. Ketton were despatched for just 56.

Charismatic Ketton Sports first team skipper Rob Vitas claimed his first half century for three years in a Leicestershire Division Four win at Illston Abbey. Vitas scored 61 not out of Ketton’s 187-5 to set up a 42-run win.

There were two huge wins in the lower divisions of the Hunts League. Warboys crushed Newborough seconds by 281 runs in Division Three after skittling them for a paltry 27. Eight extras was the biggest scorer. And in Division Four Adidda hammered Burghley Park seconds by 293 runs after amassing 337 and despatching nine-man opponents for 44. Raghavendran Suryanarayanan struck 102 for Adidda.

Rob Vitas celebrates a first-half centiry for three years in a Leicestershire League match.

Newborough Bulls continue to set the pace at the top of Hunts Division One after making it four wins from four matches at the expense of Hampton last weekend. New skipper Dave Stratton (72) and Ross Harris (52) top scored in Newborough’s 235-6 and a massive 165-run win was secured by Andy Dair’s 5-18 and Alistair Greenwood’s 3-8 as Hampton were skittled for just 80.

Damien Herrick claimed a debut ton as Baston moved to the top of South Lincs Division One with a 105-run win at Belton Park. Herrick finished unbeaten on 104 in Baston’s 189-6. John Lamin (3-10) bowled well in Belton’s 84.

BATTING

J. Taylor (Long Sutton 2nds) 185

P. Rowe (Ketton Sports 2nds) *152

M. Kearns (Moulton Harrox) 138

D. Clarke (Peterborough Town) 123

D. Malik (Peterborough Town) *114

N. Agnihotri (Burghley Park) 106

J. Kettleborough (Oundle) 105

D. Herrick (Baston) *104

R. Suryanarayanan (Adidda) 102

S. Howard (Peterborough Town 2nds) 100

R. Harris (CAMRA) *94

B. Woodward (Bourne 2nds) 90

J. Jeffrey (Oundle 3rds) *86

H. Meichan (Orton Park) *85

T. Mahmood (Werrington) 83

M. Wheat (Castor) 83

L. Fresen (Oundle 2nds) *82

A. Akhtar (Peterborough Town) 82

D. Robinson (Oundle) 77

B. Phillips (March) *76

D. Cornish (Uffington 2nds) 76

A. Azhar (Peterborough Town 3rds) 75

B. Chapman (March) 74

M. Hobbis (Burghley Park) 73

D. Stratton (Newborough) 72

R. Keymer (Ufford Park) *70

U. Sadiq (King’s Keys) 70

M. Drake (Bretton) 69

B. Ganesan (Peterborough Town 2nds) 69

X. Xipu (Bourne 2nds) 69

I. Wilkinson (Benefield) *65

J. Towerton (Ramsey) 65

S. Evison (Bourne) 64

A. Hulme (Stamford Town) 64

Y. Mirza (Barnack) 64

R. Smith (Castor) 64

P. Barnes (Long Sutton) *63

B. Hussain (Ketton Sports) *62

J. Bowers (Wisbech) 62

J. Morgan (Market Deeping) 62

R. Vitas (Ketton Sports) *61

C. Booth (Long Sutton) 60

M. Saunders (Ramsey) *59

S. Arshad (Barnack) 57

J. Broomfield (Spalding) 57

M. Hammad (Barnack) 57

B. Pyle (March) 57

T. Zamir (Falcon) 56

J. Morton (Moulton Harrox) 54

T. Williams (Stamford Town) *55

A. Hussain (Ufford Park) 55

A. Sundararajan (Adidda) 55

A. Blick (Easton-on-the-Hill) *53

R. Williams (Market Deeping 2nds) *53

J. Miller (Ketton Sports) 53

J. Bigham (Ufford Park 2nds) 52

R. Harris (Newborough) 52

S. Lem (Stamford Town) *51

J. Smith (Market Deeping) *51

T. Dunning (Wisbech 2nds) 50

*denotes not out

Bowling

J. Ironmonger (Benefield) 9-33

J. Hussain (Werrington) 5-9

H. Shabbir (Nassington) 5-11

A. Dair (Newborough) 5-15

A. Rose (Spalding) 5-28

A. Hilless (Uffington 2nds) 5-31

S. Turner (Sawtry) 5-32

S. Brahambhatt (March) 5-37

J. Charlton (Oundle 2nds) 5-38