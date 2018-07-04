MERIT TABLE: Career best for Oundle Town skipper, Saranga on song for March Town

Oundle Town captain Mark Hodgson more than doubled his previous best Northants Premier Division score as Oundle beat Horton House by 57 runs at Milton Road last Saturday (June 30).

Hodgson was unbeaten on 147 as Oundle amassed 317-5 in their 50 overs before dismissing Horton for 260 as Harrison Craig picked up five wickets. Hodgson’s previous highest top-flight score was 72.

Balaji Ganesan struck a ton for Peterborough Town seconds.

Matthew Ingram cracked 132 for Oundle seconds in a seven wicket win over Horton in Northants Division Three to secure a one-two at the top of the Peterborough Telegraph merit table for Oundle.

Addida won the big game in Hunts Division Four, ending the unbeaten run of Werrington with an eight-run success. Raghavendran Suryanarayanan was the Addida matchwinner with 103 of his side’s 241-9.

Leaders Bretton lost for the first time in Division Three as Ramsey thirds won a tight game by five runs. Ollie Stevens (63) and James Woodward (51) top scored for Ramsey in their 239-9 with Shakil Hussain (70) and Andy Bennett (56) batting well in vain for Bretton. Peterborough Town thirds piled up 242-3 in their 49-run win over Orton Park seconds. Easwarane Shanmugan (78) and Tom Sanderson (56no) scored well for Town.

Top bowling performance of the week was delivered by Saranga Rajaguru who bagged 7-21 for March Town in a Cambs Division One win over Waresley.

BATTING

M. Hodgson (Oundle) *147

M. Ingram (Oundle 2nds) 132

J. Towerton (Ramsey) *121

R. Howell (Wisbech) 121

U. Ahmed (King’s Keys) 115

B. Ganesan (Peterborough Town 2nds) *114

T. Williams (Stamford Town) *108

S. Alam (Burghley Park) 105

R. Suryanarayanan (Addida) 103

Q. O’Connor (Bourne) 102

P. Morgan (Bourne) 95

J. Bowers (Wisbech) *91

N. Yates (Burghley Park 2nds) 90

A. Ali (Nassington) 89

H. Cotton (Alconbury) 88

C. Armstrong (Burghley Park) *85

S. Rushworth (Moulton Harrox) *85

T. Sculthorpe (Easton-on-the-Hill) 85

J. Dee (Hampton) 83

M. Cafferkey (Ramsey) 79

E. Shanmugan (Peterborough Town 3rds) 78

G. Meichan (Orton Park) 76

J. Esser (Wisbech 2nds) 74

J. Fischer (Burghley Park) *72

V. Matta (Welby Cavaliers) 72

R. Bentley (Bourne) 71

J. Newton (Spalding) *70

M. Burgess (Sawtry) 70

S. Hussain (Bretton) 70

M. Rose (Market Deeping 2nds) 70

C. Johnson (Castor 2nds) 66

D. Clarke (Peterborough Town) 65

G. Hudson (Huntingdon) 64

J. Williams (Wisbech) 64

J. Maqbool (Falcon) *63

K. Markham (Nassington) 55

R. Morris (Nassington) *63

O. Stevens (Ramsey 3rds) 63

N. Rushton (Barnack) *61

A. Mughal (Werrington) 61

R. Vitas (Ketton Sports) 61

R. Anjum (Huntingdon 2nds) *60

P. Wright (Huntingdon 2nds) *60

J. Clifton (Newborough) 60

R. Keymer (Ufford Park) 60

T. Phillips (March) 60

A. Khattak (Bharat Sports) *58

G. Freear (Wisbech) *57

G. Holmes (Burghley Park) 57

T. Sanderson (Peterborough Town 3rds) 56

P. Adams (Oundle) 56

A. Bennett (Bretton) 56

A. Humphrey (Hampton 2nds) 56

B. Hancock (Burghley Park) 55

R. Sangha (Long Sutton) 55

B. Dunn (Castor 2nds) *53

T. Wilkin (Orton Park) *53

R. Zafar (Werrington) 53

H. Bream (Sawtry) *52

J. Morton (Spalding) *52

A. Briault (Welby Cavaliers) 52

J. Chell (Stamford Town) 51

D. Moss (Uffington 2nds) 51

J. Woodward (Ramsey 3rds) 51

C. Williams (Oundle 2nds) *50

* Denotes not out

BOWLING

S. Rajaguru (March) 7-21

M. Kidd (Bourne) 7-48

B. Ellis (Wisbech) 6-15

G. Hooper (Nassington) 6-28

W. Dyer (Stamford Town) 6-29

M. Milner (Oundle) 5-23

S. Ali (Huntingdon) 5-25

R. Porter (Castor 2nds) 5-27

M. Adatia (Market Deeping) 5-28

C. Johnson (Long Sutton) 5-29

R. Tilley (Spalding) 5-36

H. Craig (Oundle) 5-37

T. Day (Burghley Park) 5-40

M. Azhar (Werrington) 5-47

Entries to the merit table are gained by batsmen scoring 50 or more in a single innings and by bowlers taking five or more wickets.