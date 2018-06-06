MERIT TABLE: Aussie enjoys a big drop in standard, good Evans, teenager stars as eight men win, Bentley bosses it for Bourne

Aussie Jake Towerton stepped down a few levels to smack a rapid 163 for Ramsey thirds against Hampton in a Hunts Division Three match.

Towerton’s innings lasted just 106 balls and he struck 19 fours and three sixes as Ramsey piled up 314-8 to set up a 225-run win. Towerton’s knock was enough to top the Peterborough Telegraph merit table batting charts.

Clive Evans cracked 147 not out for Whittlesey seconds in a friendly at CAMRA.

Towerton usually plays Cambs Division One cricket for Ramsey first XI, but they were without a fixture.

Rob Bentley topped the bowling charts after bagging career best figures of 8-19 as Bourne seconds thrashed Welby Cavaliers by 10 wickets in the South Lincs Premier Division. Welby were shot out for 52 with Rob’s brother Tom Bentley picking up the other two wickets.

Peterborough Town 3rds maintained their unbeaten record in Division Three with a 47-run success over Falcon at Bushfield. Thirteen year-old Rohan Kundaje claimed five wickets as Falcon were dismissed for 101

Bob Milne, batting here for Peterborough Town thirds against Falcon last weekend, struck 77 not out for Hunts Over 50s against Norfolk. Photo: David Lowndes.

Mark Drake (3-28 & 73no) was in top form as Bretton stayed top with a nine-wicket win at Orton Park seconds and Usman Ahmed hit 87 as King’s Keys picked up their first win by beating Newborough seconds.

Fourteen year-old Jamie Hallett claimed 7-19 to help Wisbech seconds to an unlikely eight-run win at Market Deeping seconds in Division Four. Wisbech travelled with only eight players and yet successfully defended 163. Hallett also scored 41.

BATTING

J. Towerton (Ramsey 3rds) 163

C. Evans (Whittlesey 2nds) *147

G. Freear (Wisbech) *104

Z. Chappell (Stamford Town) *103

G. Cunningham (Uffington) *103

D. Clarke (Peterborough Town) *101

Z. Manzoor (Ketton Sports) 97

C. Andrews (Spalding 3rds) 92

A. Larkin (Ufford Park) 88

U. Ahmed (King’s Keys) 87

R. Witt (Market Deeping 2nds) 83

M. Hammad (Barnack) *80

O. Thain (Burghley Park 2nds) *78

N. Bradbury (CAMRA) *77

R. Milne (Hunts Over 50s) *77

J. Berry (Bourne) *76

M. Drake (Bretton) *73

A. Bailey (Easton-on-the-Hill) 67

J. Miller (Ketton Sports 2nds) 66

R. Sanghia (Long Sutton) 66

A. Grange (Upwood) *63

S. Best (Hunts Over 50s) *62

Y. Mirza (Barnack) *62

S. Subramonian (P’boro Town 2nds) *62

E. Debell (Orton Park 2nds) *61

J. Grigson (Ufford Park) 60

B. Dunn (Castor 2nds) 57

J. Marchant (Newborough 2nds) 57

A. Nawas (Nassington) 57

M. Newton (Whittlesey 2nds) *56

S. Moody (Uffington) 55

M. Rose (Market Deeping 2nds) 55

J. Bentley (Uffington) 54

C. Vale (Alconbury) *53

J. Miles (Spalding) 53

P. Foster (Oundle Town) 52

P. Barnes (Long Sutton) 51

J. Kettleborough (Oundle Town) *50

D. Sayer (Peterborough Town) *50

O. Basharat (Nassington) 50

*denotes not out

Bowling

R. Bentley (Bourne 2nds) 8-19

J. Hallett (Wisbech 2nds) 7-19

V. Woodward (Ramsey) 6-45

S. Perera (Market Deeping) 6-51

H. Shabbir (Nassington) 6-51

J. Kettleborough (Oundle Town) 5-7

R. King (Alconbury) 5-12

J. Mathys (Ketton Sports) 5-16

M. Zubair (Hampton) 5-16

I. Javed (Ufford Park) 5-25

S. Brown (Castor 2nds) 5-28

R. Kundaje (Peterboro’ Town 3rds) 5-28

M. Bird (Ketton Sports 2nds) 5-64

Entries to the merit table are gained by innings of 50 or more or by taking five wickets or more in a single innings. Only one entry per week is permitted and acores must be published in the Peterborough Telegraph.