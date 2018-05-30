MERIT TABLE: A family affair at Spalding, Andy is handy for Castor

Have your say

Spalding third team skipper Carl Andrews and Castor second teamer Andy Johnson top the latest Peterborough Telegraph merit table charts

Andrews smacked 156 not out as Spalding thirds beat Sleaford thirds by 90 runs in South Lincs Division Two.

Andrews hit 20 fours and eight sixes as he dominated his side’s 240-9.

Daughter Macey Andrews than took over claiming 5-30 as Sleaford were dismissed for 150.

Family relations were strained though as Carl dropped two catches off Macey’s bowling!

Johnson returned outstanding figures of 6-4 from six overs to set up a nine-wicket win for Castor seconds at Ickwell seconds in Hunts Division Four.

BATTING

C. Andrews (Spalding 3rds) *156

J. Kettleborough (Oundle Town) 122

R. Barnes (Market Deeping) 92

G. Hudson (Huntingdon) 92

R. Wilkinson (Benefield) *87

D. Cooper (Newborough) *84

S. Evison (Bourne 2nds) 83

R. Suryanarayanan (Adidda) 82

M. Hobbiss (Burghley Park) 78

Z. Abass (AK 11) 77

R. Bainborough (Market Deeping 2nds) 76

J. Temple (Bourne 2nds) 71

J. Towerton (Ramsey) 71

C. Evans (Orton Park) *70

H. Meichan (Orton Park) 70

C. Dockerill (Castor) *69

Z. Chappell (Stamford Town) *67

B. Ellis (Wisbech 2nds) 67

M. Kearns (Moulton Harrox) *65

J. Smith (Market Deeping) 64

A. Khattak (Bharat Sports) *63

E. Ballard (Cambs) 63

M. Danyaal (Peterborough Town 2nds) 63

G. Holmes (Burghley Park) 63

N. Jones (Uffington) 62

A. Paull (Hampton) 62

E. Lawrence (Spalding 2nds) 61

M. Hodgson (Oundle Town) 59

T. West (Ramsey) 59

G. Freear (Wisbech Town) 58

Z. Manzoor (Hunts) 58

G. Rowland (Newborough) *57

G. Martin (Oundle Town 2nds) 54

G. Ali (Falcon) *53

J. Dee (Hampton) 53

D. Evans (Burghley Park 2nds) 53

T. Hawkins (Ufford Park 2nds) *52

A. Mughal (Werrington) *52

*denotes not out

Bowling

A. Johnson (Castor 2nds) 6-4

M. Saif (Peterborough Town 3rds) 5-17

N. Andrews (Market Deeping 2nds) 5-22

A. Birch (Stamford Town) 5-23

V. Parvathaneni (Newborough) 5-24

T. Mahmood (Werrington) 5-25

S. Perera (Market Deeping) 5-27

O. Thain (Burghley Park 2nds) 5-27

D. Godward (Alconbury) 5-28

M. Andrews (Spalding 3rds) 5-30

J. Mathys (Ketton Sports) 5-37

C. White (Burghley Park) 5-37

M. Waqas (King’s Keys) 5-39

S. Rajaguru (March Town) 5-43