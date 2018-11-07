Matt finishes on top for Peterborough Town

Have your say

Slow bowler Matt Milner picked up the Northants Premier Division 1st XI player-of-the-year at the Peterborough Town Cricket Club presentation night at the Bull Hotel.

Milner rejoined the club from Ketton last summer and claimed 35 wickets at 15 runs apiece.

Another off-spinner Mohammed Saif was presented with the club’s Rutland Division One player-of-the-year award after picking up 24 wickets at just 13 runs apiece.

Scott Howard was Town’s Northants Division Two player-of-the-year after scoring 663 runs as well as keeping wicket.

Sohail Hayat was the club’s Rutland Division Four player of the year. His season included an innings of 174.

Bowler Sufyaan Iqbal won the Town third team player of the year award for his efforts in Hunts Division Two and there were special awards for scorer Michael Clarke and junior co-ordinator Paul Judd.

Town celebrated another strong season despite the loss of some key players in the winter. They finished third in the Northants Premier Division, but won the Northants T20 Cup.

Town also made a club-best runs in the National Club Championship. They made the last 16 of that competition and the National T20 Cup.

*The popular Peterborough Indoor Cricket competition returns at Bushfield Sports Centre this Sunday 9November 11).

Eight teams will contest the league with the winners progressing into county and regional rounds.

The competing teams are Orton Park, Bretton, Werrington, Hampton, Kings Keys A, Kings Keys B and Ufford Park and CAMRA.

The action starts at 2pm this Sunday with the final game scheduled for 5.30pm.