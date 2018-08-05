Market Deeping youngster is the country’s top T20 bowler, free-scoring brothers set up exciting Castor win, March lose by 12 runs chasing 76

Market Deeping player Patrick Brown is making a name for himself as one of the country’s top T20 bowlers.

The 20-year old seamer tops the wicket-taking charts in this season’s popular competition. He claimed 3-21 yesterday (August 4) as his Worcestershire side thrashed reigning champions Notts by 74 runs at Trent Bridge to take his tally to 20 wickets - four more than any other bowler.

Castor second team player Andy Mazouris was caught playing this shot in a Hunts League game against Easton-on-the-Hill at Port Lane. Photo: David Lowndes.

Worcestershire currently top the Northern section table with seven wins and just two defeats. Peterborough-born Brown has taken his wickets at an outstanding 12 runs apiece and at a respectable economy rate of just over eight runs an over.

Brown came through the ranks at Deeping and played for the club in the Lincs Premier Division before joining Worcestershire’s academy.

Deeping could have done with Brown’s skills yesterday as they became the latest victims of unbeaten Premier Division leaders Bracebridge Heath. Deeping went down by 74 runs despite three wickets apiece for in-form spin twins Sachithra Perera and Meli Adatia.

Deeping clung on to a top half spot, but Bourne’s miserable season continued with a six-wicket defeat at home to Grantham. Skipper Pete Morgan (57) top scored in Bourne’s 210.

Alfie Coward bowling for Easton-on-the-Hill against Castor seconds. Photo: David Lowndes.

In Cambs Division One March lost a remarkable game at Godmanchester despite skuttling the home side out for 76. March slumped to 64 all out in reply which was a shame for their bowler Andrew Wright who claimed 7-34.

Ramsey lost a high-scoring game at Histon by 13 runs, but Castor won a similar contest by 14 runs at Saffron Walden seconds in Division Two. Brothers Cameron and Stuart Dockeril scored 86 & 62 respectively in Castor’s 279-8.

Ufford Park crushed bottom club Great Shelford by 10 wickets and Stamford Town beat 10-man Southill Park by 41 runs with Alex Birch making 50.

Castor seconds lost to Easton-on-the-Hill by four wickets in a Hunts Division Four match, a game covered by Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes.

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

Bourne lost to Grantham by 6 wkts

Bourne 210 (P. Morgan 57, Q. O’Connor 37, J. Evison 34, J. Berry 27, D. Freeman 4-65).

Grantham 211-4 (J. Fell 76, X. Xipu 2-43).

Bracebridge Heath beat Market DeepinG by 74 runs

Bracebridge Heath 208 (S. Perera 3-56, M. Adatia 3-58, J. Smith 2-47).

Market Deeping 134 (P. Harrington 35, D. Sargeant 30, A. Moor 4-40).

CAMBS LEAGUE

Division One

Godmanchester beat March by 12 runs

Godmanchester 76 (P. Swannell 27, A. Wright 7-34).

March 64 (P. Swannell 4-14, J. Sykes 4-24).

Histon beat Ramsey by 19 runs

Histon 292-6

Ramsey 273

Division Two

Saffron Walden 2nds lost to Castor by 14 runs

Castor 279-8 (C. Dockerill 86, S. Dockerill 62).

Saffron Walden 265-7

Stamford Town beat Southill Park by 41 runs

Stamford 199 (A. Birch 50, T. Williams 25).

Southill Park 158 (R. Field 3-38, S. Lem 2-13, S. Barrett 2-20).

Ufford Park beat Great Shelford by 10 wkts

Great Shelford 106 (I. Javed 2-6, T. Hussain 2-11, H. Bell 2-15).

Ufford Park 108-0 (A. Munir 53no, P. Keymer 38no).