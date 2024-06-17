Market Deeping to face Oundle Town in Stamford Charity Cup T20 Final

Hayatullah Niazi bowled superbly for Market Deeping in their T20 semi-final win at Newborough. Photo Chris Lowndes.

​Market Deeping and Oundle Town will clash in the final of the Stamford Charity Cup T20 Final.

Deeping beat Newborough by 21 runs in their Monday semi-final as Oundle were winning by eight wickets at Burghley Park.

Opener Connor Gillett (40no) batted throughout Deeping’s modest innings of 135-5, but it proved to be an important knock as the hosts were restricted to 114 all out in reply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deeping’s James Hook struck three sixes in his 23-ball 36 before taking 2-13 with the ball and offering fine support to Hyatullah Niazi who returned figures of 3-11 and Dan George (3-25).

Hayatullah Niazi bowled superbly for Market Deeping in their T20 semi-final win at Newborough. Photo Chris Lowndes.

Newborough’s best performers were Gagandeep Singh (2-21) and MIles Morris (27).

Sam Potter’s 39-ball 50 was the highlight of Burghley’s 150 all out, but Oundle openers Pat Harrington (79, 48 balls, 9 4s, 3 6s) and Mark Hodgson (47, 39 balls, 8 fours) made light work of the reply as victory was achieved with almost three overs to spare.

Slow bowlers Tommy Simeons (4-10) and Will Park (3-32) bowled best for Oundle. The final is scheduled for July 8 at a venue to be decided.