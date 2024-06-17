Market Deeping to face Oundle Town in Stamford Charity Cup T20 Final
Deeping beat Newborough by 21 runs in their Monday semi-final as Oundle were winning by eight wickets at Burghley Park.
Opener Connor Gillett (40no) batted throughout Deeping’s modest innings of 135-5, but it proved to be an important knock as the hosts were restricted to 114 all out in reply.
Deeping’s James Hook struck three sixes in his 23-ball 36 before taking 2-13 with the ball and offering fine support to Hyatullah Niazi who returned figures of 3-11 and Dan George (3-25).
Newborough’s best performers were Gagandeep Singh (2-21) and MIles Morris (27).
Sam Potter’s 39-ball 50 was the highlight of Burghley’s 150 all out, but Oundle openers Pat Harrington (79, 48 balls, 9 4s, 3 6s) and Mark Hodgson (47, 39 balls, 8 fours) made light work of the reply as victory was achieved with almost three overs to spare.
Slow bowlers Tommy Simeons (4-10) and Will Park (3-32) bowled best for Oundle. The final is scheduled for July 8 at a venue to be decided.
Deeping will chase a second T20 Final next Monday (June 24, 6pm) when travelling to Barnack for a Stamford Shield semi-final. Peterborough Town host Castor in the other tie.