Market Deeping CC graduate misses out in the Indian Premier League auction

Former Market Deeping CC youngster Pat Brown has missed out on his dream of a lucrative contract in the 2019 Indian Premier League.

The 20-year-old Worcestershire bowler was entered into the auction for contracts on Tuesday, but failed to attract a bidder despite a modest reserve price of £44k.

The T20 specialist, the top wicket taker in the English version of the game last season, was in good company at the auction as world stars Hashim Amla, Morne Morkel and Shaun Marsh also failed to find a team as did current England T20 captain Eoin Morgan and opening batsman Alex Hales.

Brown’s bargain price and the fact that he could stay in the competition for longer than some established internationals had given him hope of a call-up.

Only 18 English players were involved in the auction with only Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Joe Denly and Harry Gurney winning contracts.

Last year England captain Joe Root failed to gain selection.

A total of 346 players were in the auction with 70 places (50 for Indian players, 20 for English players) up for grabs.

Brown has already won a contract with Sylhet Sixers to play in the Bangladesh T20 tournament early in the new year.