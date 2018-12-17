Market Deeping CC graduate in the Indian Premier League auction

A graduate from Market Deeping CC has a chance of playing the 2019 Indian Premier League.

Pat Brown, the leading wicket-taker in England’s T20 VItality Blast in 2018 when claiming 31 victims for champions Worcestershire, is one of 18 English players up for auction tomorrow morning (December 18, from 9am) when IPL franchises complete their line-ups for cricket’s richest competition.

Brown is available for a bargain starting price of £44k and with a team salary cap in place that gives the 20 year-old a chance of selection. He would then be competing with or against the likes of Indian superstar Virat Kohli.

England internationals Chris Woakes, Sam Curran (both £220k) and Jonny Bairstow (£165k) are also in the auction, but they cannot commit to a whole season because of international commitments unlike Brown. Last year England captain Joe Root failed to gain selection.

A total of 346 players are in the auction with 70 places (50 for Indian players, 20 for English players) up for grabs.

Brown has already won a contract with Sylhet Sixers to play in the Bangladesh T20 tournament early in the new year.