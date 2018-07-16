LINCS PREMIER DIVISION: Ton-up Pat a big hit with the bat in Deeping win, but Bourne are down in the mouth at Louth

Have your say

Pat Harrington struck the first Lincs Premier Division ton of his career as Market Deeping eased relegation fears with a 122-run win over Scunthorpe at Outgang Road (July 15).

Harrington struck 10 fours and four sixes during an innings of 100 as Deeping piled up a massive 351-8 in 50 overs. Sachithra Perera added an unbeaten 65 late on.

Sam Evison scored 80 for Bourne at Louth.

Perera also claimed four wickets as Scunthorpe were despatched for just 229.

Deeping are still in ninth, but 19 points clear of the drop zone.

Bourne are only four points and two places ahead of their neighbours after suffering a 78-run defeat at Louth.

Sebastian Darke’s rapid 94 pushed Louth up to 285-5, but Bourne went well at the top of the order through Sam Evison (80), Jack Berry (36 from 25 balls) and Quewin O’Connor (31) before fading to 207 all out.

Evison struck nine fours and a six.

RESULTS

Saturday, July 14

LOUTH beat BOURNE by 78 runs

Louth 285-8 (S. Darke 94, T. Dixon 2-41, J. Berry 2-63)

Bourne 207 (S. Evison 80, J. Berry 36, Q. O’Connor 31)

MARKET DEEPING beat SCUNTHORPE by 122 runs

Market Deeping 351-8 (P. Harrington 100, S. Perera 65no, J. Smith 45, R. Barnes 39, L. Peacock 37, J. Martin 23, D. Sargeant 22).

Scunthorpe 229 (S. Perera 4-58, L. Peacock 3-47, J. Smith 2-21).