LINCS PREMIER DIVISION: Sri Lankan stars, but Market Deeping slide continues

Have your say

Market Deeping are now just a point above the relegation places and four points off the bottom of the Lincs Premier Division after suffering a fourth straight defeat yesterday (June 2).

Their opening day stroll to victory against neighbours Bourne now seems a long time ago. Yesterday Woodhall Spa proved 83 runs too strong at Outgang Road after amassing 221-7 in their 50 overs.

No blame can be attached to Sri Lankan import Sachithra Perera. The leg spinner took six of the seven Woodhall wickets to fall at a cost of 51 runs from 14 overs.

Ross Barnes (33) top scored in Deepings’ 138 all out.

Bourne travelled all the way to Scunthorpe only to find the pitch waterlogged so returned home without a ball being bowled.

RESULTS

Saturday, June 2

MARKET DEEPING lost to WOODHALL SPA by 83 runs

Woodhall Spa 221-7 (O. Caswell 67, S. Perera 6-51)

Market Deeping 138 (R. Barnes 33,

Cancelled: Scunthorpe v Bourne.