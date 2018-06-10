LINCS PREMIER DIVISION: Goalkeeper claims a hat-trick as Deeping end losing run, Dixon is dynamite in Bourne win

Goalkeeper-bowler Dan George was the star turn as Market Deeping ended their poor run in the Lincs Premier Division in some style.

George, one of the top local non-league keepers, probably hasn’t claimed many hat-tricks in his sporting career, but he collected one yesterday (June 9) to help Deeping to a speedy, and crucial win, at fellow strugglers Alford.

Dan George bagged a hat-trick amid a five-wicket haul for Market Deeping at Alford.

The hosts slumped from 18-1 to 18-4 in three George balls. They didn’t really recover as they posted just 58 all out with their nemesis finishing with 5-28. Sachithra Perara chipped in with 3-1.

Deeping did lose four wickets before sealing victory in a match that lasted just 42 overs less than three hours, but captain Dave Sargeant called it a ‘great win’ as it followed three straight defeats.

And his side moved up a place courtesy of Bourne’s 28-run win a high scoring clash against Lincoln Lindum at the Abbey Lawns.

Sam Evison (93) top scored in Bourne’s 288-7, but the real fireworks arrived late on when Tom Dixon smacked a 22-ball 50. Dixon struck six fours and two sixes while Evison cracked 15 fours and a six in his 106-ball stay.

Lincoln opener Pierce Morley-Barnes single handedly kept his side in the game with a brilliant 133 from 126 balls, but his dismissal by Jack Berry prompted a collapse from 215-2 to 260 all out. Dixon (3-42) also bowled well.

RESULTS

Saturday, June 9

ALFORD lost to MARKET DEEPING by 6 wkts

Alford 58 (A. White 24, D. George 5-28, S. Perera 3-1, J. Hook 2-26).

Market Deeping 59-4 (J. Morgan 28).

BOURNE beat LINCOLN LINDUM by 28 runs

Bourne 288-7 (S. Evison 93, T. Dixon 50, C. Wilson 37, Q. O’Connor 27, P. Morgan 23, R. Dunn 22no).

Lincoln 260 (P. Morley-Barnes 133, C. Tomlinson 59, T. Dixon 3-42, D. Bandaranaike 2-49, M. Kidd 2-50, J. Berry 2-73).