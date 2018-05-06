LINCS PREMIER DIVISION: Double disappointment as Bourne and Market Deeping are both beaten

There was double disappointment in the Lincs Premier Division yesterday (May 5) with defeats for both Bourne and Market Deeping.

Bourne’s defeat at reigning champions Bracebridge Heath was predictable, but Deeping, who played well to beat Bourne on the opening day of the season, were frustrated to lose at home to Louth.

Bourne had the champions in early trouble, but allowed them to escape from 114-7 to 188 all out, a total that proved 69 too many.

Tom Dixon (3-36) and Dan Bandaranaike (3-51) both bowled decent 14-over spells for Bourne, but a collapse to 48-5 ensured the home side would prevail despite defiant knocks from Robert Dunn (39no) and Sam Evison (29).

Deeping looked on course for victory after restricting Louth to 168-6 in their 50 overs, but a ropey old batting display cost them dear.

Teenage opener Josh Smith is exempt from any criticism after cracking 67 from 68 balls, but no-one else managed more than 11 as Deeping crumbled to 135 all out in 31 overs and five balls.

There was an encouraging bowling display from Sri Lankan import Sachithra Perera who claimed 2-18 from his 14 overs. Dan George finished with 3-55.

RESULTS

BRACEBRIDGE HEATH beat BOURNE by 69 runs

Bracebridge Heath 188 (P. Cook 51, T. Dixon 3-36, D. Bandaranaike 3-51, M. Kidd 2-47).

Bourne 119 (R. Dunn 39no, S. Evison 29, J. KImber 3-33).

MARKET DEEPING lost to LOUTH by 33 runs

Louth 168-6 (T. Cordan 43, D. George 3-55, S. Perera 2-18).

Market Deeping 135 (J. Smith 67, J. Court 4-39, R. Pitchers 4-43).