LINCS PREMIER DIVISION: Cheers! Colin destroys his former club, but Grantham make it grim for Deeping

Colin Cheer’s Boston homecoming turned to out be just gr-eight.

The Bourne pace ace returned to his local club in devastating form today (June 16) claiming 8-43 from 11 overs and three balls as in-form Boston were shot out for just 87 to complete a 125-run defeat in the Lincs Premier Division.

Sam Evison struck 50 for Bourne at Boston.

Cheer proved far too hot to handle and his victims included younger brother Jonathan, the Boston skipper, for 24.

Bourne had earlier closed their 50 overs on 212-9, a much lower total than looked likely after a strong start supplied by Sam Evison (50), Jack Berry (41) and Jordan Temple (27). Bourne were 120-2 after 20 overs.

Evison has though warmed up nicely for tomorrow’s (June 17) T20 battles between Lincolnshire and Cheshire at the Abbey Lawns.

Market Deeping couldn’t build on a first win in four games the previous Saturday as they crashed to a 119-run defeat at home to Grantham.

Meli Adatia (4-50) bowled well in Grantham’s 223-9, but only Dave Gillett (22) passed 20 in Deeping’s 104 all out.

Fortunately for Deeping the two teams below them Alford and Lincoln both lost.

RESULTS

Saturday, June 16

BOSTON lost to BOURNE by 125 runs

Bourne 212-9 (S. Evison 50, J. Berry 41, J. Temple 27, C. Wilson 22, M. Kidd 22).

Boston 87 (J. Cheer 24, C. Cheer 8-43)

MARKET DEEPING lost to GRANTHAM by 119 runs

Grantham 223-9 (R. Carnelley 73, M. Adatia 4-50, L. Peacock 2-32).

Market Deeping 104 (D. Gillett 22, J. Dobson 4-28, M. Dowman 3-27).