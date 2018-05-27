LINCS PREMIER DIVISION: Bourne warm up for big semi-final with first league win, Market Deeping lose a low-scoring thriller despite two outstanding individual performances

Bourne are off the mark in the Lincs Premier Division after toppling Grimsby by seven wickets at the Abbey Lawns yesterday (May 26).

Grimsby started the day in second place, but were blown away by Bourne in a match that lasted less than 60 overs.

Josh Smith struck 64 of Market Deeping's 97 at Boston.

The visitors were shot out for 130 in 34 overs before Bourne raced home for the loss of just three wickets in 25 overs and three balls.

Colin Cheer (3-36) and Jack Berry (2-17) starred with the ball and Berry also batted well for 32 before Sam Evison (38no) and Carl Wilson (35no) steered Bourne to a quick victory.

That win moved Bourne out of the relegation zone ahead of their big Winkworth T20 Cup semi-final against Bracebridge Heath at Sleaford tomorrow (May 28). Boston and Grimsby contest the other semi-final before a final scheduled for 4.30pm.

Boston warmed up with a 15-run home success over Market Deeping in a low-scoring clash.

Deeping looked set for a second win of the season when skittling their hosts for just 112, a bowling performance that featured a superb 5-27 from overseas player Sachithra Perera and 3-19 from Tom Anderson.

But despite a briliant 64 from teenage opener Josh Smith Deeping slumped to 97 all out with Perera’s 7 the next highest individual score. Smith was responsible for almost 66% of Deeping’s runs in an innings that occupied just 74 balls.

Three defeats in a row have left Deeping just two places and two points outside the drop zone.

RESULTS

Saturday, May 26

BOURNE beat GRIMSBY by 7 wkts

Grimsby 130 (G. Middleton 33, C. Cheer 3-36, J. Berry 2-17).

Bourne 131-3 (S. Evison 38no, C. Wilson 35no, J. Berry 32).

BOSTON beat MARKET DEEPING by 15 runs

Boston 112 (M. Yousuff 35, S. Perera 5-37, T. Anderson 3-19, J. Hook 2-25).

Market Deeping 97 (J. Smith 64, I, Jayarathna 4-29, T. Bell 3-17).