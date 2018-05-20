LINCS PREMIER DIVISION: Bourne and Market Deeping suffer in the sun

Have your say

Bourne and Market Deeping toiled in the sun as they suffered heavy Lincs Premier Division defeats against Grantham and Bracebridge Heath respectively yesterday (May 19).

Former Notts player Matthew Dowman cracked at 112 and current Lincs minor counties star Daniel Freeman made 92 as Grantham amassed 273-4 in their 50 overs.

Jordan Temple (46) batted well at the start of Bourne’s reply, but a steady loss of wickets ensured the visitors were never ahead of the game and they were eventually despatched for 164 to complete a 109-run reverse with almost 12 overs to spare.

Bourne have now lost all three completed Premier Division fixtures and sit 11th out of 12 teams.

It was an even heavier defeat for Market Deeping at home to perennial champions Bracebridge Heath who amassed 326-8 at Outgang Road before skittling the hosts for 159.

Deeping are ninth in the table after a second sucessive defeat.

RESULTS

GRANTHAM beat BOURNE by 109 runs

Grantham 273-4 (M. Dowman 112, D, Freeman 92, M. Kidd 2-63).

Bourne 164 (J. Temple 46, T. Dixon 25, J. Peck 4-22).

MARKET DEEPING lost to BRACEBRIDGE HEATH by 167 runs

Bracebridge Heath 326-8

Market Deeping 159