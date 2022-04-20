Linccs Premier Division champions Bourne CC are even stronger in 2022 and the overseas stars are back in the Cambs League

Saranga Rajaguru has left March Town CC.

Bourne CC certainly haven’t rested on their laurels after a dominant title-winning campaign in the Lincs Premier Division last season.

The Abbey Lawn outfit lost just two matches last term to finish on top of strong opponents.

And they look even better this summer with the arrival of two high-class players with outstanding records at Lincs Premier Division level.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Bourne signing Jonny Cheer.

Johnny Cheer has arrived from Boston to add a touch of class to an aggressive batting line-up - and join big brother Colin at the club - while wicket-keeper/batsman, and former Bourne and Lincolnshire Minor Counties captain, Carl Wilson is back at the club.

Bourne skipper Courtney Kruger said: “The competition will have undoubtedly improved, but the aim is to go back to back. We’ve retained everyone apart from Matthew Kidd from the team that won the league last year and we now have two very good additions to that core group.

“Rob Bentley will be very important for us this year with both bat and ball. He showed his ability with the bat toward the back end of last year and his contributions with the ball will be important, bowling first change behind Colin Cheer and Brandon Diplock.”

Market Deeping don’t expect to see a lot of entertaining batter Zeeshan Manzoor this summer, but they retained the services of Norwegian international fast bowler Hayatullah Niazi and recruited Ashar Hafeez, a Pakistani student and batting all-rounder who’s moved locally and will act as the club’s overseas player.

Spalding perhaps surprised themselves by wining the South Lincs Premier Division title last season to win pomotion to an ECB Premier Division.

But experienced captain Chris Dring doesn’t expect his club’s stay to last more than a season!

He delivered a downbeat assessment of his team’s chances.

“I would expect to finish comfortably last,” Dring announced, although he will be hoping for a positive impact from Aussie import batter Mitch Freemen, who has been stopped from seeing Spalding by Covid for the last two years, and Londoner Waqas Malik.

CAMBS LEAGUE

Wisbech had a taste of play-off cricket last season and they want some more in 2022.

The Fenmen finished fourth in Cambs Division One before losing their play-off semi-final to Eaton Socon.

They are stronger this year with the arrival of Aussie Ryan Clark, a slow-bowling all-rounder.

Wisbech skipper James Williams said: “We want to make the top four again. Anything can happen in the play-offs, but we want to got one better than our semi-final place last season.”

Overseas players have been rushing to local clubs. Ramsey have picked up two Australians including Tommy Morrison, the youngest son of club legend Chris Morrison.

March have been shopping in South Africa and returned with Aron Visser, a batsman/off-spinner who has played first-class cricket in his homeland. He’ll need to be good to fill the shoes vacated by Saranga Rajaguru who has stepped up a level to the East Anglian Premier Division.

In Cambs Division Two Castor have added new faces to a squad that was already competitive, including Aussie Bevan Stokie, while Stamford have a new captain with Tim Juggins replacing Tom Williams after the latter ended his five-year reign. They have also signed South African medium-fast bowling all-rounder Vincent Scheepers.