Like father like son as Joey follows dad into the England team

Stamford School student Joey Evison has a World Cup in his sights after emulating father Gareth’s England under 19 call-up.

Evison, who is part of the Notts CC Academy, has been invited to attend an Easter get together with the international squad at Loughborough.

Vansh Bajaj made his first-class debut this week.

That will hopefully lead to selection for games against Scotland, Ireland, Bangladesh and India this summer with the next under 19 World Cup set for South Africa in February 2020.

It’s an excellent achievemnt by Evison (17) as he is still eligible for under 17 cricket.

Evison has played his club cricket mainly for Bourne CC, but will play in the Notts ECB League for Plumtree this summer.

Gareth Evison was also a Bourne regular. He won three England NAYC Under 19 caps in 1991.

Peterborough Town players past and present, Paul McMahon (England), Asim Butt (Pakistan) and Rob Sayer (England) have all played in the Under 19 World Cup.

Town’s Vansh Bajaj made his first-class debut this week for Cambridge MCCU against Essex.

He opened the batting and was dismissed for 20 after watching former England captain Alastair Cook make 150 not out for Essex.