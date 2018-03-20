LATEST NEWS: New boss Vitas is hosting Hunts County trials

Have your say

Leading local cricket personality Rob Vitas is the new 1st XI manager of Hunts County Cricket Club.

Vitas has organised open trials for Tuesday, March 27 at Stamford Junior School (6-7pm).

Anyone interested in taking part should email their name, club and specialist role to Robin@vitascricket.co.uk before Sunday (March 25).

Hunts have lined up an exciting fixture list including a T20 tri-series against Leicestershire Academy and Essex Academy. Hunts will also play one day games against Northants and Zimbabwe Academy.

Hunts open their summer programme with a friendly against Cambs on April 15.

Vitas has skipper Castor CC and Ketton CC to great success in recent seasons.