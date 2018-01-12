LATEST NEWS: Local first-class cricketer appeals for help

A former Peterborough Town cricketer is seeking sponsorship to help strengthen a promising first-class career.

Rob Sayer, a member of Leicestershire’s first-class squad, is due to travel to Bangalore and Pune in India later this month for an intensive five-week coaching course designed to improve his all-round skills.

Rob Sayer batting for Peterborough Town.

Sayer (22), an off spinner and stylish batsman, has made 34 appearances across all formats for Leicestershire’s senior side. He also helped England to a third-placed finish in an under 19 World Cup. He made 10 appearances for the England Under 19 side.

Last winter he travelled to New Zealand to work with Kiwi international Jeetan Patel.

“The idea is to experience different conditions, bowl against world class players of spin and develop skills,” Sayer said. “It will be great preparation for the first-class season

“If a company does come forward then I can put the company sticker on my bat and make appearances at charity events he is involved in, or any events they may want me to attend.

“They would also have the opportunity to watch games at Grace Road. Basically I’ll do anything for the company as long as the cricket calender permits it.”

It will be a busy schedule for Sayer in India.

There will be three practice sessions a day which will include: training under lights, sessions against elite local cricketers, specialist sessions on batting against spinners, bowling and fielding sessions in different conditions and on different pitches, bowling machine sessions, batting under lights, and video analysis.

Sayer, who hails from Ramsey St Mary, played for Peterborough Town for three seasons before earning a first class contract with Leicestershire.

Anyone interested in helping with the cost of the trip can e-mail to rob.sayer129@hotmail.co.uk or tweet him @Sayer1995.