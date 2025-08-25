Last-gasp goal means a change at the top of the Peterborough Premier Division and a perfect 10 for Crowland Town

Action from a recent Division One game between Stamford AFC Reserves (red) and Wittering. Photo Rob O'Brien

Moulton Harrox moved to the top of the Peterborough Premier Division after a last-gasp 3-2 win at Oakham United on Saturday.

Dalius Kisla scored the winner in added time after earlier goals from Gary Chappell and Jamie Biggs. Harrox are a point clear at the top after overtaking inactive Netherton United.

Sawtry are third after extending their unbeaten start to 5 matches. Hayden Bream, Alex Dixon and Jake Nicholson scored the goals in a 3-1 win at Whaplode Drove. The bottom-placed hosts, who have lost all 5 league games, replied through Luke Norris.

Individual and team performances of the day arrived at Crowland Town who battered Ramsey Town 10-0 with Harry Tidswell scoring 5 of them. Archie Rickards (2), Adam Blackbird (2) and Harry Grigas also netted.

Eye Rangers led 2-0 at the break after goals from Josh Gudgeon and Stachys Scott, but Chatteris Town hit back to draw 2-2. Reigning champions Uppingham Town suffered a shock second defeat of the season as a Shane Franklin goal was enough to give Leverington Sports a 1-0 away win.

Josh Dowell scored twice as Stamford Bels beat Whittlesey Athletic Reserves 3-2.

Two teams with 100 per cent winning records clashed in Division One and hosts Long Sutton Athletic ran out 3-0 winners over Stamford AFC Reserves. That enabled Ketton Sports Premiair to move to the top with a 2-1 win at ICA Sports with goals from Dean Giglio and Sebastian Mills.

Yaxley Reserves maintained their unbeaten start with a 4-2 home win over Wittering. Josh Pike (2), Zack Fisher and Tanaka Govha were the men on target.

Hampton United Reserves made it two wins in two games in Division Four with a 3-2 success at Stamford Lions Reserves. The goals came from Ryan Bloss, Luke McDowell and Adam Simons.

And new team Stanton are two from two in Division Four. They won 5-2 at Ketton Sports Black with goals from Cory Rose (2), Leon Ofosu (2) and Brandon Chilvers.

There are many midweek Premier Division games. Netherton United host Moulton Harrox at the Grange on Saturday (August 30).

Tuesday: Crowland v Whaplode Drove, Eye v Netherton, Moulton Harrox v FC Peterborough Res, Sawtry v Ramsey, Whittlesey Res v Warboys.

Wednesday: Chatteris v Leverington, Oakham v Stamford Bels.