KWIK CRICKET: Beeches are county champions

A team from the city’s Beeches School are county kwik cricket champions.

The bots Year 5/6 team won the title this week by beating Bury by 20 runs in the final.

They will now progress to the regional finals at the Essex County ground on July 9.

The team was Ivan Pustaj, Hamza Jamil, Amaan Ahmed, Hashim Tauqeer, Rayaan Raja, Shakeeb Hussain and Daniel Ahmed.

The city school’s girls team also reached the county semi-finals while their Year 4 boys team are in their age group county finals next week.