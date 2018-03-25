KIDS CAMP: Peterborough Town seek ‘all-star’ children aged 5-8

Have your say

Peterborough Town are hosting an ‘All Stars Cricket’ programme this summer at their Bretton Gate base.

All Stars Cricket provides boys and girls from five-eight years old with eight weeks of non-stop fun.

The activity and game-based programme is suitable for all skill levels.

Chris Sanderson is the man in charge at Town and his sessions will run every Friday between May 11 and June 29 (6.30-7.30pm).

It’s £40 for the eight week programme.

Further information is available from www.peterboroughtowncc.co.uk, by e-mail to peterboroughtcc@gmail.com or by phone to Chris Sanderson on 08817 097191.