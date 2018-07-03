JUNIOR COACHING: Peterborough Town to host summer sessions

Peterborough Town Cricket Club will again host their popular summer coaching camps at Bretton Gate during the school holidays.
There are two courses this year, firstly on Wednesday, August 1 & Thursday, August 2 and then on Wednesday, August 22 & Thursday, August 23.
The sessions run from 9.30am to 4pm and cost £20 per day or £35 for both days. The camps are open for 6-13 year-olds (up to school year eight).
Town have a fullt CRB approved team of coaches led by Jamie Smith and Chris Sanderson.
All enquiries should be made to Brian Howard on 07793 535683 (and howard081@virginmedia.com) or Jamie Smith on 07817097191 (and cheesypeas2001@hotmail.com).