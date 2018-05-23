JUNIOR COACHING: Come and be taught by the best coaches at the biggest club

Have your say

Peterborough Town Cricket Club are hosting a half-term coaching camp for juniors at Bretton Gate.

Two all-day sessions are available on Wednesday, May 30 and Thursday May 31 (9.30am-4pm) for 6-13 year-olds (up to school year 8).

Cost is £20 per day or £35 for both days. There is a morning option for under 9s (finish 12.30pm) which costs £10.

Contact Brian Howard on 07793 535683 (e-mail howard081@virginmedia.com), Jamie Smith on 07817 097191 (e-mail cheesypeas2001@hotmail.com), or Chris Sanderson on 07905 970321 (e-mail chris.sanderson16@virginmedia.com) for further information.