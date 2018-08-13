Josh the boss as Wisbech reach the final again, Barnack in control of title race

Holders Wisbech Town will again contest the Rutland League’s John Wilcox Trophy Final after beating Oundle by 27 runs in yesterday’s (August 12) semi-final at Milton Road.

Josh Bowers (79) dominated the Wisbech score of 228-8 in 40 overs before Kieran Haynes (3-34) undermined the Oundle reply. Late runs from Jack Bolsover (56) and Pete Wilson (46no) got Oundle close, but not close enough in a repeat of last year’s final.

Liam Smith of Sawtry is bowled by Freddie Ansty of Laxton in yesterday's Rutland Division Four game. Photo: David Lowndes.

Wisbech, who also have a Cambs Division One fixture on the date of the Trophy final (August 27), will meet either Grantham or Barnack in the final. They play their semi-final this Sunday (August 19) in a game that will also double as a Division One fixture.

Barnack took control of the top-flight title race yesterday as they thrashed King’s Keys by eight wickets as nearest rivals Ketton Sports went down by 22 runs in a rain-reduced affair at Bourne. Barnack are 16 points clear with four matches to go.

Keys were dismissed for just 75 as Arshan Majeed, Ajaz Akhtar and Mo Yaseen all took three wickets.

Ketton failed to successfully chase Bourne’s 155-8. Ben Woodward (4-24) bowled well for the winners.

Alex Mitchell cracked 107 for Peterborough Town against Weldon.

Ketton have a tricky game at home to Peterborough Town next Sunday and the city side warmed up by hammering Weldon by 189 runs at Bretton Gate.

Alex Mitchell (107), Scott Howard (72) and Chris Milner (58) all scored well in Town’s 314-5 before teenage off-spinner Mohammed Saif (5-33) bowled well in Weldon’s 125.

RESULTS

Sunday, August 12

John Wilcox Trophy semi final:

Oundle lost to Wisbech by 27 runs

Wisbech 228-8 (J. Bowers 79, D. Stannard 37, B. Ellis 34no, H. Craig 3-18).

Oundle 201 (J. Bolsover 56, P. Wilson 46no, K. Haynes 3-34, S. Rippington 2-33).

Division One

Bourne beat Ketton Sports by 22 runs

Bourne 155-8 (Q. O’Connor 31, B. Keast 25, R. Bentley 21, P. Rowe 4-43).

Ketton 133 (S. Mahmood 27, W. Compton 22, B. Woodward 4-24, C. Cheer 2-23. J. Evison 2-40, D. Bandaranaike 2-42).

King’s Keys lost to Barnack by 8 wkts

King’s Keys 75 (M. Raheel 25, A. Majeed 3-2, A. Akhtar 3-28, M. Yaseen 3-31).

Barnack 76-2 (A. Butt 45no).

Peterborough Town beat Weldon by 189 runs

Town 314-5 (A. Mitchell 107, S. Howard 72, C. Milner 58, S. Milson 4-72)

Weldon 125 (M. Saif 5-39, M. Milner 2-14).