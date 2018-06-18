JOHN WILCOX TROPHY: Oundle rack up 446, King’s Keys suffer agonising defeat, Barnack given a fright by underdogs

Have your say

One quarter final in the Rutland League’s John Wilcox Trophy quarter-finals yesterday (June 17) was won by one run and another by 336 runs!

King’s Keys were the victims in a tight struggle at Division One rivals Grantham, while top-flight Oundle were predictably easy winners at home to Division Four outfit Barton Seagrave after piling up 436 all-out at Milton Road.

Waheed Javed took 4-15 for King's Keys at Grantham.

Conor Craig (91 from 43 balls), Liam Fresen (91 from 49 balls), Jonathan Dalley (73 from 54 balls) and Harrison Craig (70 from 40 balls) all enjoyed themselves with the bat for Oundle against a visiting side who earned great credit for their attitude throughout the afternoon.

Seagrave were despatched for 97 in reply with Jack Charlton (3-17) the pick of the bowlers.

King’s Keys fell agonisingly short of Grantham’s 190 losing their final wicket to an lbw shout when there were still plenty of overs to go.

Waheed Javed (4-18) and Tahir Ali (3-37) had bowled well to counter Grantham’s positive start.

First Division leaders Barnack were made to work hard for their 24-run win over Werrington of Division Three.

The villagers were indebted to a late unbeaten 53 from Amir Munir to reach 220. Umair Mirza (65) and Yasir Mirza (39) had batted well earlier in the innings.

Mohammed Azhar and Mukhtar Ahmed both took three wickets for Werrington, but they fell short with the bat closing on 196-9.

Isham conceded their tie against holders Wisbech who now travel to Oundle in the semi-finals in a repeat of the 2017 final.

Grantham will host Barnack in the other semi-final on July 28.

RESULTS

Sunday, June 17

Grantham beat King’s Keys by 1 run

Grantham 190 (R. Carnelley 54, J. Dobson 48, W. Javed 4-18, T. Ali 3-37).

King’s Keys 189 (Shokat Ali 33, D. Ashraf 27, Z. Abbas 22, A. Cross 4-31).

OUNDLE beat BARTON SEAGRAVE by 339 runs

Oundle 436 (C. Craig 91, L. Fresen 91, J. Dalley 73, H. Craig 70).

Barton Seagrave 97 (J, Charlton 3-17, P. Foster 2-10).

WERRINGTON lost to BARNACK by 24 runs

Barnack 220 (U. Mirza 65, A. Munir 53no, Y. Mirza 39, M. Azhar 3-27, M. Ahmed 3-30).

Werrington 196 (A. Azhar 29, T. Mahmood 25no, R. Zafar 25, K. Ikhlaq 3-26, A. Majeed 2-43, W. Butt 2-48).

WISBECH beat ISHAM with a walkover.