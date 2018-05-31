JAIDKA CUP: Wisbech rule against Kings Keys

Have your say

Wisbech kept their Jaidka Cup hopes alive with victory over Kings Keys in a group game at Harecroft Road last night (May 30).

They bounced back from a defeat by Ramsey to beat the city side by 19 runs.

Josh Bowers (38), James Williams (32), Wian Pretorius (27no) and Jonathan Garner (20no) all chipped in with the bat as Wisbech totalled a respectable 141-5 off their 20 overs. Bowers’ blast included three mighty sixes.

Kings Keys’ best bowler was Tanvir Hussain with 3-22.

Usman Sadiq (20), Zaheer Abbas (23) and Muhammad Raheel (20) threatened an upset but once they departed the Kings Keys innings fell away and they were shot out for 122 in 17.5 overs.

Joe Dunning took 3-25, Kieran Hallatt 2-17 and Jamie Gollands 2-14.