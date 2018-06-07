JAIDKA CUP: Town smash Deeping to reach semi-finals

Have your say

Jaidka Cup holders Peterborough Town breezed into the semi-finals of this year’s competition with a big win over Market Deeping last night (June 6).

They took the honours by 95 runs at Outgang Road and will now play Ramsey at the last four stage.

Alex Mitchell and David Clarke were the stars of the show as Town compiled a formidable 184-4 off their 20 overs.

Mitchell clubbed an entertaining 81, which included 10 fours and two sixes, while Clarke made 53.

Deeping were then bowled out for 89 in 12 overs. Sachithra Perera (29) and James Hook (23) were the only players to reach double figures and Mohammed Saif took 4-14.

Ramsey earned their semi-final place by beating Kings Keys last night in a much closer affair.

Taylor West led the way with 55 as Ramsey totalled 142-6 and Kings Keys were 135-7 in reply.

Shahzad Amir was the top Kings Keys performer with 3-21 and 52 not out.

The other semi-final will be between Bourne and Wisbech.