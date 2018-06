Have your say

The semi-finalists in the 2018 Jaidka Cup T20 competition should be known tonight (January 6).

Market Deeping host Peterborough Town at Outgang Road to determine who joins Bourne in the last four.

And Ramsey entertain King’s Keys at Cricketfield Lane. A win for Ramsey would send them and Wisbech through, while a win for King’s Keys would mean the semi-finalists are determined on net run rate.