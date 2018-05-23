JAIDKA CUP PREVIEW: Bourne seek a semi-final spot, Cambs League big guns do battle in Ramsey

Bourne could become the first team through to the Jaidka Cup semi-final tonight (May 23).

A win for the T20 specialists over neighbours Market Deeping at the Abbey Lawns (6pm) would confirm a last-four spot. Bourne won their first group match at holders Peterborough Town last week.

It’s the first of three T20 clashes between Bourne and Deeping as they are also due to meet in the quarter-finals of the Stamford Charity Cup (July 4) and the Stamford KO Shield (July 11).

Cambs Premier Division sides Ramsey and Wisbech open their Jaidka Cup campaign with a clash of the giants at Cricketfield Lane tonight.

Ramsey are also in action tomorrow (May 24) when hosting King’s Keys. The match has been switched to Ramsey by the city-based club.