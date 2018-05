Tonight’s key Jaidka Cup tie between Market Deeping and Peterborough Town has been postponed (May 30).

The winner-take-all group match will now take place on June 6 (6pm).

Wisbech are still scheduled to take on King’s Keys at Harecroft Road tonight. Wisbech lost to Ramsey in their opening group match so they have to win. King’s Keys have yet to play a game. They are due to take on Ramsey next Wednesday (June 6).