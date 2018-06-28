JAIDKA CUP FINAL: Bentley drives Bourne to comfortable victory

Bourne were too good for Ramsey in last night’s (June 27) Jaidka Cup final at Bretton Gate.

The Lincolnshire T20 kings regained the trophy they last won in 2016 with a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Ramsey.

Bourne's Jack Berry receives the Jaidka Cup from Eric Wagner, grandson of Dr Jaidka.

Ramsey batted first and totalled 167-6 with skipper Michael Cafferkey leading the way with 57. He received good support from Taylor West (42) and Jake Towerton was 30 not out at the close.

Bourne made a flying start in reply as Rob Bentley smashed the first three deliveries to the boundary and they raced to 39-0 off three overs.

Bentley went in the eighth over for 57 having put on 103 for the first wicket with Jack Berry.

Big-hitting Berry then took over. He steered Bourne close to the finishing line with a blast of 71 before departing in the 13th over.

Rob Bentley hits out for Bourne.

Two overs later with Sam Evison going well at 24 not out Bourne were home and dry. They reached 168-2 in 14.1 overs to win by eight wickets.