JAIDKA CUP: Evison smashes Bourne into semi-finals

Bourne became the first team to progress to the semi-finals of this year’s Jaidka Cup competition when they beat Lincolnshire rivals Market Deeping by seven wickets at Abbey Lawn last night (May 23).

Sam Evison was the star of the show for the T20 specialists, striking a classy 67 not out as the home side successfully overhauled a target of 136 in 18.1 overs. He struck 11 fours and received good support from Quewin O’Connor (30) and Robert Bentley (27).

Earlier Evison took 2-9 off three overs as Market Deeping were bowled out for 136 in 19.1 overs. Jack Berry (2-30) and Glen Smith (2-33) also took two wickets apiece while Market Deeping opener Nick Green was still there at the close on 63.

In last night’s other group match, which was reduced to 15 overs a side, Ramsey beat visitors Wisbech by 24 runs.

Jake Towerton led the way for Ramsey with 62 off just 32 balls - a knock that included eight fours and three sixes - as they compiled 145-6 and top scorer for Wisbech in their 121-6 was Gary Freear with 22.

Ramsey are also in action tonight (May 24) when hosting King’s Keys. The match has been switched to Ramsey by the city-based club.