It rained runs in the Rutland League and a good job Potter was at the wheel for South Lincs title-chasers Burghley Park

Tom Beale hits out for Castor in a National Village Cup defeat to Loddington at the weekend. Photo David Lowndes.

​It was a run-crazy Sunday in the Rutland League.

​Big scores were the order of the day led by Uppingham Town’s Aussie Hayden Brough who hit a rare club double ton in a 79-run win at reigning Division One champions Barnack.

Brough finished 200 not out after hitting 23 fours and four sixes in a 127-ball innings. In reply to Uppingham’s formidable 45-over score of 331-5, Barnack made 252 all out with Asim Butt cracking 112 from 86 balls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was also a stunning knock from Josh Fox of Division Three leaders Whittlesey. He came in at number four and flayed the City CC second team attack to all parts of Woodlands, finally falling for 156 in a team tally of 314-5 which set up a crushing 193-run win.

Castor's Kieran Judd is pictured getting out in a National Village Cup tie against Loddington. Photo David Lowndes.

Sami Haq made 74 for Whittlesey before Fox also opened the bowling and nabbed two early wickets.

Bourne Town opener Ben Woodward was another centurion in Division Three. He made 121 of his side’s 274-9 against Adidda at the Abbey Lawn.

The visitors made a decent fist of their reply, closing on 231-8 with Raghuvaran Pasupuleti finishing unbeaten on 81.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other batsmen in good form included Peterborough Town pair Lachie McMillan (69) and Sreehari Subramonian (61) in a 76-run win over Werrington in Division One.

It promises to be a most open Division One title race as City CC, who beat Long Sutton by 60 runs, and Newborough, who thrashed Burghley Park by 132 runs, are currently level pegging at the top.

Tom Shipman (55) led a steady Newborough batting effort which ended with an imposing score of 269-9.

In Division Two number eight Ahmed Kamboh scored 82 to set up a 37-run win for Werrington seconds at East Carlton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Werrington are top of this table, just ahead of Ufford Park, whose 49-run win over Wisbech Town bucked the trend of big scores. The hosts made just 113, but a terrific spell of bowling from Sufyan Mazhar (7-12 from 7 overs) ensured that was plenty.

And in Division Four East Lenu Leons completed a superb personal weekend with 68 as Royal Strikers saw off Peterborough Town seconds by eight wickets.

The Strikers are second behind Pak Azad who beat United Sports by 147 runs thanks partly to an unbeaten 92 from Gulraiz Khan.

In Division Four West Devendra Singh of Northampton Saints whacked an unbeaten 143 from 86 balls (16 fours, 6 sixes) before retiring against Sawtry.

SOUTH LINCS LEAGUE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Division One Sam Potter (69) rescued Burghley Park from the perils of 33-5 before a Championship title push got back on track with a 70 run win at Boston. Import Chris Logan took 4-29 and Stuart Biggs 3-13 as Boston were despatched for 81.

Adam Boothman bagged 5-17 as third-placed Orton Park beat Royal Boston by nine wickets in Division One.