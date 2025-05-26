How's your luck! Keyan hits a double ton and finishes on the losing side against a Newborough team who enjoyed two thrilling weekend wins

Newborough's David Cooper was in explosive batting form over the weekend. Photo David Lowndes.

Keyan Gace struck a stunning double ton for Burghley Park on Sunday...and yet still finished on the losing side.

Burghley were at Newborough for a Rutland Division One game which yielded an astonishing 657 runs in 88 overs and 2 balls. Gace, the Division One batsman of the year last season, cracked 17 sixes and 11 fours in an unbeaten innings of 214 as Burghley piled up 327-2 in their 45 overs. Gace faced just 142 balls and was assisted on the run spree by Ben Silver who made 61.

But it wasn’t enough as Newborough reached their victory target with 10 balls to spare as David Cooper (77, 49 balls, 7 sixes), Joe Malton (66), Sam Jarvis (63) and Matthew Mills (52no, 36 balls) all took advantage of perfect batting conditions to seal a five-wicket win and inflict a first defeat of the season on their visitors.

Newborough have won both their Division One fixtures, but Oakham currently top the table after a 19-run win in a high-scoring contest with City CC. Muhammed Tayyib finished 84 not out for City.

Jonathan Cheer batting for Bourne in their 8-run win against Market Deeping in the Lincs Premier Division. Photo Chris Lowndes.

Hampton made it six wins in six games in Division Four East with an 83-run win at Ramsey. The city side have already established a 53-point lead at the top of the table. Lutfullah Sharifi (91) was the star turn in Hampton’s 263-8, while Izzan Ali (4-45), Abdurrehman Muhammad (3-16) and Zeeshan Shaikh (3-33) all bowled well.

Newborough had came out on top of another weekend thriller in their South Lincs Championship match at Long Sutton, prevailing by one wicket after restricting the home side to 171-6 in 45 overs. Cooper (63, 57 balls, 4 sixes) was again in impressive form. Newborough are second behind Moulton Harrox who have won their opening five matches.

In Division One Ross Barnes struck an unbeaten ton for Market Deeping 2nds, but Long Sutton 2nds won the match six wickets and in Division Two Vidit Matta (60no & 3-42) starred as Orton Park 2nds opened their season with a 19-run win at Skegness 2nds.

In Hunts Division One Bharat Sports are leading the local charge for the title. They made it three wins in three games with a 10-wicket success against Werrington. Openers Nishant Odedra (85no) and Qamran Qureshi (70no) made light work of Werrington’s 169-9. Muhammad Sajjad Ali bagged 5-33 in Falcon’s 114-run win over Adidda.

Bharat Sports 2nds are also going well in Division Four. They’ve won both of their matches so far, the latest by 140 runs against Waresley 2nds. Harsh Joshi (58) top scored in Bharat’s 223-9 before Satyam Modhvadia (5-24) and Nehil Driver (3-9) wrecked the Waresley reply.

Sam Tyler (101) and Shakil Hussain (57) put on 167 for the first wicket to set up Orton Park 3rds’ 116-run win over Blunham 3rds.

Bretton are suffering a rare struggle in Division Two. They slumped to the bottom after a heavy six-wicket defeat at Sawtry who were winning for the first time this summer. Hayden Bream (5-17 & 44) was man-of-the-match for Sawtry, while Tom Sanderson (63 & 2-21) enjoyed a strong game for Bretton.

Ashik Manchira Shajimon smacked 131 for Royl Strikers in an imposing team total of 305-6, but visitors Ickwell passed that total with over four overs to spare after opener Ben Welch cracked 169 from just 87 balls.

Peterborough Town 3rds are a point off top spot in Division Three after a 13-run win at Little Paxton. Sid Raj made 91 of Town’s 195-5. Kasim Hussain then claimed 4-18 in Little Paxton 182 all out.