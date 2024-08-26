Heartbreak again for Cambs vets, key victories for Ramsey and Stamford Town and Burghley Park complete title double

Ajaz Akhtar in action. Photo David Lowndes.

​Cambs suffered a heartbreaking semi-final defeat in the ECB Over 50s Cup for the second season in a row.

​Last year Yorkshire saw them off by virtue of losing fewer wickets after a tied game and this summer Wales were 45 runs too good at Fitzwilliam College Cambridge.

Former Peterborough Town captain Ajaz Akhtar skippered Cambs and took 1-31 from nine overs as Wales posted 201-7 in their 45 overs.

Akhtar than blasted 33 from 32 balls opening the batting, but from 42-0 Cambs slipped to 156 all out. Ex-Market Deeping man Chris Jones was dismissed for 0.

Joe Harrington took four wickets for Stamford Town against Upwood. Photo David Lowndes.

CAMBS LEAGUE

Ramsey and Stamford Town defied the weather to record potentially vital wins.

There was time for the Rams and Saffron Walden seconds to play a 20-over Division One game at Cricketfield Lane which the hosts won by 10 wickets after racing past Walden’s 81-9 in five overs and five balls.

Michael Cafferkey smacked 58 from 22 balls, half of which he hit for four alongside one six. Cafferkey now has 894 runs at average of just under 69.

Cafferkey’s splendid all-round day had started with a 4-6 spell in four overs. Sandun Madushanka claimed 3-4 to make it 54 wickets at a superb average of 7.50.

Ramsey now surely have an unassailable lead at the top of the table of 51 points with just three games to go. They host Eaton Socon on Saturday (11am).

There was also only one game played in Division Two as relegation-haunted Stamford upset promotion-chasing Upwood by five wickets.

Jacob Hewitt (5-22) and Joe Harrington (4-24) sparked an Upwood collapse from 39-0 to 93 all out and the win gives Stamford hope of a great escape from relegation.

Stamford will have to win at home to champions Castor and hope Cambridge NCI are beaten at home by third-placed Newmarket in the final round of games on Saturday.

If both lose bottom club March Town could leap out of the bottom two by winning at second-placed Upwood.

TITLE WINS

Burghley Park, who didn’t have a scheduled fixture, sealed the South Lincs Championship title on Saturday after sole rivals Moulton Harrox saw their match washed out. Burghley Park seconds had already won the Division Two title.

City-based Bharat Sports have won Hunts Division Five.

RUTLAND LEAGUE

Peterborough Town look set to clinch a fifth Division One title in six seasons after demolishing current leaders City CC by nine wickets at Bretton Gate on Sunday..

Lachie McMillan’s 6-19 spell and 3-43 from youngster Abdullah Raja rushed the understrength visitors out for 123 before Zeeshan Manzoor (55no, 37 balls) and skipper Kyle Medcalf (27no) sped Town to victory in under 20 overs.

The 20-0 points score moved Town up into second place and they are now just 19 points behind City with three games in hand.

Town have four games to play starting at home to reigning champions Barnack at Bretton Gate on Sunday (noon) when City complete their season against Werrington at Woodlands.

Barnack warmed up with a 93-run win in a high-scoring clash with Werrington. Former Town star Asim Butt cracked 138 and Muhammed Raheel made 90 in Barnack’s 45-over score of 344-3. Butt now has 791 runs at an average of 61 in the division. This was his fourth ton.

Oakham sealed the Division Two title with an eight-wicket win at Ufford Park, but only three points separate the top three in Division Three.

Second-placed City seconds beat leaders Wellingborough Indians to open up the title race, but third-placed Orton Park missed a chance to go top after losing by two wickets at home to Bourne.

A 4-27 spell from Callum Brownlie couldn’t stop Bourne reaching their victory target of 172.

Nassington went down to a heavy defeat at Wellingborough Indians seconds in Division Four West despite a fine all-round display by Jack Echezarreta who took four wickets before top scoring with 47.