Haynes in form again for Fenmen, but Ramsey, March and Ufford Park all beaten, while Market Deeping suffer a frustrating washout

Opener Danny Haynes completed back-to-back half centuries as Wisbech claimed moved into the top half of Cambs Division One with a 117-run win over Waresley at Harecroft Road yesterday (July 28).

Haynes struck 80 of the Wisbech total of 241-9 which was always likely to prove too many for struggling opponents.

Nick Walker batting for Nassington against Barnack. Photo: David Lowndes.

Brodie Ellis and Kieran Haynes both took three wickets as Waresley slumped to 124 all out.

Wisbech leap-frogged Ramsey into sixth place. The Rams lost by 79 runs at home to third-placed Foxton, while March Town were thumped by 146-runs at second-placed Sawston at Barbraham despite a run-a-ball 59 not out from in-form Brandon Phillips.

In Division Two Ufford posted a decent 50-over score of 227 at Blunham, but lost by five wickets after rain reduced the home side’s victory target to 190 in 42 overs.

Castor’s match at Stamford Town was abandoned at half-time after the former’s skipper Reece Smith had cracked 67 of his side’s 179-9.

The Lincs Premier Division games involving Bourne and Market Deeping were both abandoned, irritatingly so in the latter’s case as a thrilling finale was taking place.

Lincoln had been bowled out for 105 and Deeping were 101-9 when the match was washed out!

There had been time for leg-spinner Sachithra Perera to extend his lead at the top of the wicket-taking charts with 5-27, while spin twin Meli Adatia popped up with three wickets.

Adatia was unbeaten on 22 when play was abandoned.

RESULTS

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

MARKET DEEPING v LINCOLN abandoned

Lincoln 105 (C. Tomlinson 35, W. Wright 32, S. Perera 5-27, M. Adatia 3-30).

Market Deeping 101-9 (26 overs) (M. Adatia 22no, J. Morgan 21, A. Onyon 5-42, W. Wright 3-36).

WOODHALL SPA v BOURNE abandoned

Woodhall Spa 196-9

CAMBS LEAGUE

Division One

RAMSEY lost to FOXTON by 79 runs

Foxton 210-9 (D, Carlaw 3-26, M. Cafferkey 3-56, M. Saunders 2-43).

Ramsey 131 (M. Caffreky 26, R. Francis 4-18).

SAWSTON & BABRAHAM beat MARCH by 146 runs

Sawston 297-8 (B. Chilverd 62, A. Stafford 52, J. Diwaker 51, S. Clarke 2-42, S. Rajaguru 2-45).

March 151 (B. Phillips 59no, S. Brahambhatt 24, S. Rajaguru 23, M. Smith 4-49).

WISBECH beat WARESLEY by 117 runs

Wisbech 241-9 (D. Haynes 80. J. Bowers 38, S. Albutt 37, J. Williams 36).

Waresley 124 (B. Ellis 3-27, K. Haynes 3-19, G. Freear 2-20).

Division Two

BLUNHAM beat UFFORD PARK by 5 wkts (rain revised target).

Ufford Park 227

Blunham 192-5 (35 overs).

STAMFORD TOWN v CASTOR abandoned

Castor 179-9 (R. Smith 67, S. Dockerill 22no, W. Dyer 2-18, M. Piggott 2-36, Brett Bennett 2-47).

Stamford 16-1 (10 overs).