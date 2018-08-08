Greg leads Bulls charge, plus all the best batting and bowling performances

Have your say

Greg Rowland was the Newborough Bulls hero as they maintained their tilt at the Hunts Division One title.

Rowland (117no) and Matt Cawley (80) launched a brilliant counter-attack to get the second-paced Bulls up to 253-5 to set up 1 03-run win over Hampton. The Bulls had lost four early wickets to Jon Dee.

Arshad Majeed took 5-21 for Barnack against Wisbech.

Arshad Majeed bagged 5-21 as Rutland Division One leaders Barnack beat Wisbech by 10 runs. Gary Freear struck a brilliant 140 for Wisbech in that game to top the Peterborough Telegraph Merit Table batting charts.

Rob Sayer was the week’s best bowler with 8-66 for Cambs against Bucks.

BATTING

G. Freear (Wisbech) 140

N. Bradbury (CAMRA) *137

G. Bolsover (Oundle 2nds) 132

M. Kearns (Moulton Harrox) 126

Q. O’Connor (Bourne) 120

G. Rowland (Newborough) *117

A. Haider (Sheikh XI) *101

A. Birch (Stamford Town) 101

C. Thain (Burghley Park) 96

D. Clarke (Peterborough Town) 92

M. Danyaal (Peterborough Town 2nds) 92

S. Subramonian (Peterborough Town) 91

C. Dockerill (Castor) 86

D. Clarke (Ramsey 2nds) 83

M. Cawley (Newborough) 80

M. Barnett (Moulton Harrox) 74

G. Walsh (Barnack) 74

R. Ponnom (Adidda) 73

N. Gorantia (Ramsey) 72

S. Howard (Peterborough Town 2nds) 71

D. Platt (Burghley Park 2nds) 71

V. Matta (Welby Cavaliers) *69

O. Ford (Hunts Under 13s) *68

K. Singh (Peterborough Town) 68

A. Mirza (Barnack) *67

S. Rushworth (Moulton Harrox) 67

M. Burgess (Sawtry) 64

S, Jarvis (Hunts U13s) 64

R. Alagarsamy (Adidda) *63

S. Dockerill (Castor) 62

P. Vakharia (Bharat Sports) 61

S. Sherwin (Burghley Park 2nds) *60

A. Beech (Hampton) 60

L. Bruce (Peterborough Town) 60

H. Cotton (Alconbury) 60

A. Renton (Ketton Sports 2nds) *59

P. Morgan (Bourne) 57

J. Chell (Stamford Town) 56

A. Kamboh (Werrington) 56

C. Guest (Cambs) 55

B. Hancock (Burghley Park 2nds) 54

A. Latif (Sheikh 11) 54

L. Thomason (Cambs) 54

A. Munir (Ufford Park) *53

R. Sangha (Long Sutton) 54

B. Smith (Oundle) 52

D. Price (Huntimngdon) 51

R. Dunn (Uffington) 50

*Denotes not out.

BOWLING

R. Sayer (Cambs) 8-66

A. Wright (March) 7-24

J. Dunning (Wisbech) 7-62

I. Bonsall (Sawtry) 6-44

S. Amir (King’s Keys) 6-45

T. Bentley (Uffington) 6-62

R. Paffett (Huntingdon) 5-15

A. Majeed (Barnack) 5-21

V. Woodward (Ramsey 2nds) 5-24

T. Aairs (Ketton Sports 2nds) 5-30

T. Day (Burghley Park) 5-30

Y. Mirza (Barnack) 5-39