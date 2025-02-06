​Great players, great memories at Peterborough Town CC reunion event and change of captain for the current 1st XI

Former players at the Peterborough Town CC reunion lunch. Colin Dale is fifth from the right on the front row. To his right is Tony Howorth. Photo David Lowndes

​Peterborough Town Cricket Club players from three Northants Premier Division title-winning sides attended a reunion lunch at their Bretton Gate base.

​Members of the champion teams from 1979, 1991 and 1996 were among the 45 players who enjoyed swapping memories at an event organised by long-serving club chairman Brian Howard.

The guests included 93 year-old Colin Dale who was playing competitively for Barnack CC into his 70s and 86 year-old Tony Howorth who captained Town for close to two decades.

Howorth was honoured to be named honorary cricket club president, the first time the post has been filled since the club moved to Bretton Gate in the early 1970s.

Howorth’s son Adam was also at the reunion along with superstar players Ajaz Akhtar, Dominic Ralfs, Gary Rice and Phil Dicks.

Dave Remnant, who once took 10 wickets in a Northants Premier Division match, was also present.

TOWN CAPTAINCY

David Clarke is back in charge at Peterborough Town CC. Clarke gave up the captaincy at the Northants Premier Division club after an eight-year stint last summer.

But he took the helm again towards the end of last season after the shock resignation of Nick Green.

Green is expected to continue playing for Town who start their Premier Division season at Geddington on Saturday, May 3.