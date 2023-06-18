Will Norris. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Norris will be a League One rival for Posh next season after joining Portsmouth following his release from Premier League Burnley at the end of last season.

The 29 year-old kept 11 clean sheets in 24 appearances for Posh, but the club’s fans didn’t all take to a former Cambridge United goalkeeper with plenty of criticism aimed in his direction after the play-off semi-final capitulation against Sheffield Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m extremely privileged to be joining a club of this size,” Norris told the Portsmouth youtube channel.

"It was no brainer for me when I first found out there was interest from Portsmouth, and after speaking to the manager and hearing about the project it was a very easy decision.

"It came around really quickly. We knew there was interest so I spoke to the manager and keeping coach and it happened in a week to 10 days.

“The fan base is a huge pull with great crowds week in, week out and from everyone I’ve spoken to, the club is a great place to play football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“‘It was really productive speaking to the manager. He told me about his vision for the club and his vision for the project and I’m really excited to be here.’

“Last season obviously ended in real disappointment, but it was a good loan spell for me.

“I joined when Peterborough were in a difficult spot, but I enjoyed a good run of games and we had some good results.

“It’s been a strange couple of weeks though after finishing the season, given how it did finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad