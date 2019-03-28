Entries invited for a revamped 100-ball blast Jaidka Cup!

Have your say

The Jaidka Cup, the long-standing local T20 competition, has undergone a revamp for 2019.

The competition has struggled to attract numbers in recent seasons with only six clubs taking part in 2018.

Those clubs attended a recent meeting when it was agreed to launch it as ‘the Hundred’ under the same rules as the ECB’s controversial competition of the same name.

That means an innings will last 100 balls with bowlers able to bowl five or 10 balls consecutively, strategy timeouts and 25-ball batting powerplays, among other innovations.

Any club interested in entering. or for further information, should e-mail peterboroughtowncc@hotmail.co.uk.

The competition is played on Wednesdays during May and June. The deadline for entries is Friday, April 12.

Bourne beat Ramsey in last year’s final.