England international returns to boost Market Deeping CC's relegation battle

Pat Brown celebrates an England wicket against New Zealand in 2019. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Market Deeping CC have received a huge boost in their fight to avoid relegation from the Lincs Premier Division.

Former England T20 seamer Pat Brown, who played for Deeping in his junior and early senior days as a cricketer, has agreed to return to Outgang Road whenever his current professional commitments allow.

Brown is a contracted Derbyshire player until the end of next summer and is also in the Northern Superchargers squad for the 2025 Hundred competition. The Superchargers, who are skippered by England star Harry Brook, open their campaign at Headingley on Thursday, but they have no game on Saturday when Deeping host bitter rivals Bourne Town in a Premier Division game (11.30am).

Brown played 4 T20 internationals for England in 2019, taking 3 wickets, before injuries slowed a promising career down.

Deeping are currently next-to-bottom of the table with two teams relegated at the end of the season, but the bottom four are currently separated by just five points.

Elsewhere Peterborough Town’s title push in the Northants Premier Division takes them to Kislingbury Temperance on Saturday. Town are second, a place above neighbours Oundle Town who have a tricky game at Old Northamptonians.

Stamford Town are at home in Cambs Division Two after securing their Uffington Road ground for another 40 years. They will share the facility with Stamford Old Boys Rugby Club.

Other weekend matches

Saturday

Lincs Premier Division: Scunthorpe v Spalding, Woodhall Spa v Burghley Park.

Cambs Division One: Cambridge St Giles v Ramsey, Old Leysians v Wisbech Town

Cambs Division Two: Stamford Town v Southill Park

Cambs Division Three: March Town v Foxton Granta 2nds, Ufford Park v Barnack.