Durham ton can’t stop Rams raid

Mark Durham’s unbeaten 108 couldn’t save Orton Park seconds from a four-wicket defeat at home to Ramsey thirds in Hunts Division Three.

The Rams chased down 225-7 with Steve Buddle making 61. Ben Saunders (53) and Tom Hodgson (50) also scored well for Ramsey.

Tom Hodgson (left) and Ben Saunders scored half centuries for Ramsey thirds at Orton Park seconds.

Mark Drake cracked a ton against his former club as Bretton stormed 37 points clear at the top of the table. Drake an accomplished Peterborough Town first-team player of the past made 106 against Town thirds to set up a 122-run win.

Richard Williams (76no) and Kieran Lutton (75) both recorded personal bests as Market Deeping seconds beat Ufford Park seconds by 12 runs in Rutland Division Four. Moulton Harrox are top of this division after a six-wicket win over Newborough seconds. First-team regular David Cooper struck 108 for Newborough - his second ton of the weekend, both of them in second team cricket.

R. Sayer (Peterborough Town) 113

P. Rowe (Ketton Sports) *112

C. Booth (Long Sutton) 112

J. Bowers (Wisbech) 111

G. Holmes (Burghley Park) 110

M. Durham (Orton Park 2nds) *108

D. Cooper (Newborough 2nds) 108

M. Drake (Bretton) 106

D. Young (CAMRA) 103

P. Harrington (Market Deeping) 100

A. Larkin (Ufford Park) 97

D. Haynes (Wisbech) 96

S. Mahmood (Ketton Sports) 96

D. Herrick (Uffington 2nds) *94

B. Stanway (Long Sutton) 92

C. Good (Bourne 2nds) *88

G. Freear (Wisbech) 86

M. Gill (Spalding 2nds) 85

M. Kearns (Moulton Harrox) 81

S. Evison (Bourne) 80

R. Williams (Market Deeping 2nds) *79

O. Vale (Alconbury) 79

C. Morrison (Ramsey) *78

F. Satari (Easton-on-the-Hill) *78

K. Lutton (Market Deeping 2nds) 76

S. Tyler (CAMRA) *75

R. Witt (Market Deeping 2nds) *75

M. Danyaal (Peterborough Town 2nds) 75

D. Sayer (Peterborough Town) 69

Z. Manzoor (Ketton Sports) 69

I. Winters (Hampton) 68

L. Bettinson (Moulton Harrox) *66

J. Weaver (Castor 2nds) *66

D. Stratton (Newborough 2nds) 66

S. Perera (Market Deeping) *65

J. Mathys (Easton-on-the-Hill) 63

J. Morton (Moulton Harrox) *62

S. Buddle (Ramsey 3rds) 61

W. Pretorius (Wisbech) 61

J. Kettleborough(Oundle) 59

C. Dockerill (Castor) 58

T. Banham (Burghley Park) 55

Z. Khan (Werrington) 55

C. Nelson (Alconbury) 55

Brett Bennett (Stamford Town) *54

R. Anjum (Huntingdon 2nds) *53

B. Saunders (Ramsey 3rds) 53

N. Bradbury (CAMRA) *52

G. Cunningham (Uffington 2nds) 52

M. Buckingham (Bretton) 51

R. Sangha (Long Sutton) 51

R. Vitas (Ketton Sports) 51

T. Hodgson (Ramsey 3rds) 50

*denotes not out

BOWLING

W. Curtis (March) 7-24

B. Ellis (Wisbech) 5-11

P. Rowe (Ketton Sports) 5-13

J. Harrington (Ufford Park) 5-21

John Barnett (Moulton Harrox) 5-24

I. Sarfaraz (Adidda) 5-25

W. Naylor (Long Sutton) 5-30

N. Gray (Castor 2nds) 5-45

K. Green (Market Deeping 2nds) 5-45

J. Mathys (Ketton Sports) 5-51

K. Jones (Peterborough Town 2nds) 5-57