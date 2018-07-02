CRICKET WEEK: Oundle to start their Burghley Park sixes defence

Have your say

Oundle Town start the defence of their Burghley Park sixes title tonight (July 2 from 6pm).

Empingham are their opponents in one of three first round ties scheduled for this evening.

Market Deeping take on Barnack, while Ketton Sports do battle with the host club.

Sixes matches take place every night this week, straight after an all-day friendly, with the semi-finals and final scheduled for Friday.

Rest of the sixes draw: Nassington v Bourne, Uppingham v Market Overton, Castor v Oakham, Ufford Park v Stamford Town, Uffington v Newborough.